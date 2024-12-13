Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Axis Arbitrage Fund performance review analysis for December

Axis Arbitrage Fund performance review analysis for December

Livemint

Axis Arbitrage Fund performance review analysis for December: This detailed review of Axis Arbitrage Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the Nifty index, and analyzes key metrics such as Sharpe Ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.

Axis Arbitrage Fund performance review analysis for December

Axis Arbitrage Direct Growth performance review analysis for December: Axis Arbitrage Direct Growth, managed by the seasoned fund managers Devang Shah,Sachin Jain,Ashish Naik,Karthik Kumar, remains a prominent player in the Arbitrage Fund. Axis Arbitrage Fund boasts an impressive AUM of 5515.20 crore. Under the guidance of Devang Shah,Sachin Jain,Ashish Naik,Karthik Kumar, the fund adheres to its objective of to generate income through low volatility absolute return strategies that take advantage of opportunities in the cash and the derivative segments of the equity markets including the arbitrage opportunities available within the derivative segment, by using other derivative based strategies and by investing the balance in debt and money market instruments. However, there is no assurance or guarantee that the investment objective of the Scheme will be achieved. The Scheme does not assure or guarantee any returns. Performance Analysis: Over the past week, Axis Arbitrage Fund returned 0.05%, showing a positive delta of 1.25%. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering 0.49%.

The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:

Period Mutual Fund Returns Nifty 50 Performance Performance Difference
6 Months 3.65% 4.08% -0.43%
1 Year 8.27% 16.38% -8.11%
3 Years 6.92% 40.22% -33.30%
5 Years 6.00% 101.49% -95.49%

Top Holdings of the Fund

Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:

Holding NamePercentage of Portfolio
Reliance Industries4.74%
HDFC Bank4.37%
Bank Of Baroda3.85%
Infosys2.67%
Hindustan Aeronautics2.13%

Sector Allocation of the Fund

Sector NameWeightage (%)
Regional Banks13.76%
Construction Services5.38%
Software & Programming5.2%
Oil & Gas Operations4.75%
Metal Mining4.52%
Electric Utilities3.94%
Consumer Financial Services3.24%
Biotechnology & Drugs2.79%
Aerospace & Defense2.48%
Misc. Transportation2.12%
Chemical Manufacturing2.04%
Construction - Raw Materials1.98%
Electronic Instr. & Controls1.74%
Constr. & Agric. Machinery1.67%
Communications Services1.61%
Iron & Steel1.56%
Investment Services1.5%
Insurance (Life)1.25%
Misc. Financial Services1.1%
Tobacco1.01%
Retail (Apparel)0.78%
Auto & Truck Manufacturers0.76%
Recreational Products0.74%
Jewelry & Silverware0.72%
Food Processing0.5%
Oil & Gas - Integrated0.44%
Hotels & Motels0.43%
Personal & Household Prods.0.41%
Personal Services0.32%
Railroads0.31%
Misc. Fabricated Products0.27%
Healthcare Facilities0.18%
Tires0.17%
Computer Services0.15%
Fabricated Plastic & Rubber0.11%
Beverages (Alcoholic)0.1%
Misc. Capital Goods0.09%
Airline0.09%
Major Drugs0.08%
Auto & Truck Parts0.03%
Natural Gas Utilities0.02%
Insurance (Accident & Health)0.02%
Motion Pictures0.02%
Coal0.01%
Audio & Video Equipment0.01%

Risk Measurement

Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 4.09, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 1.21 and 1.09, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.

In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 0.31% for one year, 0.61% for three years, and 0.72% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.

Recent Portfolio Activity

In the last month, the fund acquired new positions in the following stocks:

Stock NameHolding (%)No of sharesHolding Value
Power Grid Corporation Of India0.99%170280054.63
Mphasis0.37%7177520.67
Godrej Consumer Products0.29%12350015.85
Trent0.28%2200015.69
Punjab National Bank0.16%9120008.93
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries0.15%437508.09
Torrent Pharmaceuticals0.10%172505.53
Bajaj Finserv0.07%225003.94
Voltas0.06%210003.47
Info Edge India0.06%43503.24
United Spirits0.04%168002.44
IPCA Laboratories0.03%97501.55
Federal Bank0.03%750001.53
Samvardhana Motherson International0.02%710001.29
Hero Motocorp0.02%25501.28
Marico0.02%180001.16
PVR Inox0.02%52910.84
Muthoot Finance0.01%38500.75
Oracle Financial Services Softwa0.01%6000.66
Coal India0.01%63000.29
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals0.00%36000.15
Persistent Systems0.00%2000.11
Syngene International0.00%10000.09
ACC0.00%3000.07

The fund has increased its position in the following stocks:

Stock NameNo of shares (Before purchase)No of shares (After purchase)Holding Value
Reliance Industries1985000.01962500.0261.42
HDFC Bank1845250.01389300.0241.15
Bank Of Baroda9190350.08456175.0212.22
Infosys1084400.0839200.0147.47
Hindustan Aeronautics306900.0276000.0117.21
Gmr Airports1.560375E71.472625E7116.81
Tata Consultancy Services368550.0284200.0112.79
Tata Power2569050.02467800.0108.60
Indusind Bank946000.0914000.096.49
Mahindra & Mahindra382900.0253050.069.05
REC1352000.01166000.060.94
DLF840675.0729300.059.80
Godrej Properties221625.0205200.059.01
Ultratech Cement72500.052600.058.21
ITC1203200.01137600.055.61
NTPC1414500.01327500.054.19
LIC Housing Finance961000.0841000.053.08
National Aluminium Company2422500.02310000.052.52
Jindal Steel & Power578750.0565625.052.07
Polycab India83750.079250.051.36
Grasim Industries162500.0158500.042.73
Tata Motors708400.0505450.042.16
UPL763100.0751400.041.61
Titan Company144375.0121975.039.85
NMDC2412000.01782000.039.54
HDFC Asset Management Company82200.073800.031.73
Biocon1005000.0892500.028.22
Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail1027000.0894400.027.57
Bharti Airtel217550.0148200.023.90
Indian Hotels Company365000.0350000.023.69
Escorts Kubota63800.062150.023.28
City Union Bank1630000.01270000.022.32
Bharat Petroleum Corporation784800.0716400.022.27
Eicher Motors72275.043050.021.08
Granules India552000.0366000.020.85
Exide Industries487800.0435600.019.84
Bharat Electronics837900.0686850.019.57
Tata Consumer207936.0192888.019.34
Shriram Finance63600.054000.016.96
Container Corporation Of India308000.0200000.016.95
Pidilite Industries71500.046250.014.55
SBI Life Insurance Company126000.087375.014.18
Cipla115050.089050.013.82
Aarti Industries455000.0265000.013.54
ABB India18000.017000.012.64
Siemens22350.017400.012.14
Havells India87500.071500.011.72
Zydus Lifesciences144900.0111600.011.18
TVS Motor Co70350.039900.09.95
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise20125.013875.09.75
Ambuja Cements234900.0139500.08.10
Britannia Industries21400.014000.08.02
Atul8400.08300.06.51
Astral40370.035232.06.24
JSW Steel101250.060750.05.86
Aurobindo Pharma58300.030250.04.23
Bharat Forge39000.023000.03.25
HCL Technologies17150.011200.01.98
Coforge4050.02400.01.83
GAIL India86925.054900.01.10
Colgate Palmolive India5950.03500.01.08
Coromandel International7000.05600.00.94
Max Financial Services11200.07200.00.93
Dabur India16250.08750.00.48

The fund has reduced its holding in the following stocks:

Stock NameNo of shares (Before reduction)No of shares (After reduction)Holding Value
Vedanta2576000.02323000.0107.80
Larsen & Toubro275400.0252900.091.61
Indus Towers2349400.02284800.077.81
Bandhan Bank6073200.03808000.069.39
Bajaj Finance97250.091375.062.96
Vodafone Idea7.94E77.644E762.07
Indian Energy Exchange3123750.02857500.050.80
Aditya Birla Capital2538000.02494800.050.71
Hindustan Copper1648300.01613850.047.48
CANARA BANK4063500.04036500.041.44
Laurus Labs1009800.0799000.039.26
Kotak Mahindra Bank366800.0205600.035.60
Steel Authority Of India2632000.02388000.027.65
Manappuram Finance2094000.01728000.027.14
SRF118125.089250.020.03
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation242375.0213500.017.54
State Bank Of India173250.0171750.014.09
RBL Bank2012500.0750000.012.74
MRF855.0785.09.62
L&T FINANCE1878502.0597908.08.73
Oberoi Realty186900.044100.08.68
Bajaj Auto12000.08625.08.49
Power Finance Corp172900.0170300.07.75
Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilisers & Chemicals153400.0115700.07.24
Navin Fluorine International19950.016450.05.48
Interglobe Aviation15300.012600.05.11
Wipro216000.088500.04.89
Hindustan Unilever15600.015300.03.87
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals24650.021750.03.69
United Breweries18000.017200.03.31
IDFC First Bank550250.0465000.03.07
Tata Communications16000.015000.02.67
Divis Laboratories26200.04400.02.60
Chambal Fertilisers & Chemical277400.047500.02.30
Indian Oil Corporation390000.0136500.01.95
Hindalco Industries106400.028000.01.93
Bharat Heavy Electricals76125.065625.01.57
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company138750.011875.01.52
LTI Mindtree8700.02250.01.29
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation475875.016200.00.62
Alkem Laboratories3600.01000.00.58
Tata Steel137500.027500.00.41
Dixon Technologies (India)8000.0200.00.29
Cummins India900.0600.00.22
Nestle India16200.0600.00.14
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company9000.01500.00.12
Piramal Enterprises60750.0750.00.08
HDFC Life Insurance Company213400.01100.00.08
Page Industries450.015.00.07
Tata Chemicals31350.0550.00.07

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live story and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

