Axis Balanced Advantage Fund Direct Growth performance review analysis for December: Axis Balanced Advantage Fund Direct Growth, managed by the seasoned fund managers Devang Shah,Ashish Naik,Hardik Shah,Jayesh Sundar, remains a prominent player in the Dynamic Asset Allocation. Axis Balanced Advantage Fund boasts an impressive AUM of ₹2547.26 crore. Under the guidance of Devang Shah,Ashish Naik,Hardik Shah,Jayesh Sundar, the fund adheres to its objective of to achieve the dual objective of capital appreciation by investing in a portfolio of equity or equity linked securities and generating income through investments in debt and money market instruments. It also aims to manage risk through active asset allocation. However, there is no assurance or guarantee that the investment objective of the Scheme will be achieved. The Scheme does not assure or guarantee any returns.



Performance Analysis:



Over the past week, Axis Balanced Advantage Fund returned 0.53%, showing a positive delta of 1.73%. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering 1.92%.

The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:

Period Mutual Fund Returns Nifty 50 Performance Performance Difference 6 Months 9.47% 4.08% 5.39% 1 Year 25.23% 16.38% 8.85% 3 Years 14.21% 40.22% -26.01% 5 Years 14.37% 101.49% -87.12%

Top Holdings of the Fund

Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:

Sector Allocation of the Fund

Sector Name Weightage (%) Regional Banks 14.39% Software & Programming 5.14% Oil & Gas Operations 4.09% Biotechnology & Drugs 3.31% Constr. & Agric. Machinery 3.09% Consumer Financial Services 2.91% Insurance (Life) 2.9% Communications Services 2.46% Electric Utilities 2.35% Chemical Manufacturing 2.12% Construction Services 1.85% Personal & Household Prods. 1.43% Metal Mining 1.12% Recreational Products 1.0% Auto & Truck Parts 0.96% Electronic Instr. & Controls 0.79% Auto & Truck Manufacturers 0.76% Computer Services 0.65% Food Processing 0.64% Beverages (Alcoholic) 0.53% Aerospace & Defense 0.29% Jewelry & Silverware 0.22% Misc. Capital Goods 0.16%

Risk Measurement Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 2.29, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 0.97 and 0.93, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.

In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 7.52% for one year, 7.78% for three years, and 8.86% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.

Recent Portfolio Activity

In the last month, the fund acquired new positions in the following stocks:

Stock Name Holding (%) No of shares Holding Value Tata Power 0.31% 178200 7.85 Titan Company 0.22% 17325 5.67 Lupin 0.22% 25500 5.58

The fund has increased its position in the following stocks:

The fund has reduced its holding in the following stocks: