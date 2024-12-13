Hello User
Livemint

Axis Balanced Advantage Fund performance review analysis for December: This detailed review of Axis Balanced Advantage Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the Nifty index, and analyzes key metrics such as Sharpe Ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.

Axis Balanced Advantage Fund performance review analysis for December

Axis Balanced Advantage Fund Direct Growth performance review analysis for December: Axis Balanced Advantage Fund Direct Growth, managed by the seasoned fund managers Devang Shah,Ashish Naik,Hardik Shah,Jayesh Sundar, remains a prominent player in the Dynamic Asset Allocation. Axis Balanced Advantage Fund boasts an impressive AUM of 2547.26 crore. Under the guidance of Devang Shah,Ashish Naik,Hardik Shah,Jayesh Sundar, the fund adheres to its objective of to achieve the dual objective of capital appreciation by investing in a portfolio of equity or equity linked securities and generating income through investments in debt and money market instruments. It also aims to manage risk through active asset allocation. However, there is no assurance or guarantee that the investment objective of the Scheme will be achieved. The Scheme does not assure or guarantee any returns. Performance Analysis: Over the past week, Axis Balanced Advantage Fund returned 0.53%, showing a positive delta of 1.73%. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering 1.92%.

The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:

Period Mutual Fund Returns Nifty 50 Performance Performance Difference
6 Months 9.47% 4.08% 5.39%
1 Year 25.23% 16.38% 8.85%
3 Years 14.21% 40.22% -26.01%
5 Years 14.37% 101.49% -87.12%

Top Holdings of the Fund

Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:

Holding NamePercentage of Portfolio
HDFC Bank5.98%
Reliance Industries4.09%
ICICI Bank4.05%
Infosys3.98%
Mahindra & Mahindra3.09%

Sector Allocation of the Fund

Sector NameWeightage (%)
Regional Banks14.39%
Software & Programming5.14%
Oil & Gas Operations4.09%
Biotechnology & Drugs3.31%
Constr. & Agric. Machinery3.09%
Consumer Financial Services2.91%
Insurance (Life)2.9%
Communications Services2.46%
Electric Utilities2.35%
Chemical Manufacturing2.12%
Construction Services1.85%
Personal & Household Prods.1.43%
Metal Mining1.12%
Recreational Products1.0%
Auto & Truck Parts0.96%
Electronic Instr. & Controls0.79%
Auto & Truck Manufacturers0.76%
Computer Services0.65%
Food Processing0.64%
Beverages (Alcoholic)0.53%
Aerospace & Defense0.29%
Jewelry & Silverware0.22%
Misc. Capital Goods0.16%

Risk Measurement

Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 2.29, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 0.97 and 0.93, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.

In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 7.52% for one year, 7.78% for three years, and 8.86% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.

Recent Portfolio Activity

In the last month, the fund acquired new positions in the following stocks:

Stock NameHolding (%)No of sharesHolding Value
Tata Power0.31%1782007.85
Titan Company0.22%173255.67
Lupin0.22%255005.58

The fund has increased its position in the following stocks:

Stock NameNo of shares (Before purchase)No of shares (After purchase)Holding Value
Reliance Industries803062.0782562.0104.25
ICICI Bank826451.0798751.0103.22
Mahindra & Mahindra301477.0288527.078.73
Bharti Airtel406070.0388555.062.66
State Bank Of India769442.0710331.058.27
NTPC1279000.01271500.051.90
Larsen & Toubro150235.0129985.047.09
Tata Consultancy Services86566.074841.029.71
HDFC Life Insurance Company331534.0296125.021.33
Tata Motors268400.0231550.019.32
Cipla141787.0118169.018.34
PNB Housing Finance202732.0189560.018.34
Kotak Mahindra Bank101942.097942.016.96
Hindustan Unilever71831.066431.016.80

The fund has reduced its holding in the following stocks:

Stock NameNo of shares (Before reduction)No of shares (After reduction)Holding Value
Pidilite Industries116689.0106751.033.59
P I Industries46400.045309.020.34
Kaynes Technology India36942.036874.020.06
Dabur India536100.0361849.019.54
Premier Energies164122.0111111.010.78
Sona Blw Precision Forgings201977.093690.06.43

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live story and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

