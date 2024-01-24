Markets
Axis Bank investors cautious on credit, margin outlook
SummaryDespite decent growth, investors are concerned due to Axis Bank’s apprehensions about credit and deposit growth. The lender foresees a slowdown in credit growth and limitations on deposit expansion
Axis Bank’s December-quarter (Q3FY24) results have more or less met analysts’ expectations. But its muted outlook on loan and deposit growth in tandem with rising costs pushed the stock down by around 4% on Wednesday.
