Explore
Active Stocks
Tue Jun 25 2024 10:57:36
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,176.30 0.54%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,697.00 1.49%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 177.30 -0.34%
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,535.00 0.51%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 359.15 -0.99%
Business News/ Markets / Axis Bank, Samvardhana Motherson International & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?
BackBack

Axis Bank, Samvardhana Motherson International & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

Livemint

Following shares hit their 52 week high today - Axis Bank, Samvardhana Motherson International, ICICI Bank, Grasim Industries, Trent

LiveMintPremium
LiveMint

Shares of Axis Bank, Samvardhana Motherson International, ICICI Bank, Grasim Industries, Trent hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was up by 51.65(0.22%) points and Sensex was up by 253.38(0.33%) points at 25 Jun 2024 10:59:55 IST.
Bank Nifty was up by 387.5(0.75%) at 25 Jun 2024 10:44:55 IST.
Other stocks such as Ascom Leasing & Investments, Future Supply Chain Solutions, FILATEX FASHIONS, Suumaya Industries hit their fresh 52 wk lows today.

In the BSE Sensex index Axis Bank, Ultratech Cement, HDFC Bank, Wipro, State Bank Of India were the top gainers while NTPC, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Tata Motors, Power Grid Corporation Of India were the top losers.
In the Bank Nifty index Axis Bank, Au Small Finance Bank, HDFC Bank, Federal Bank, State Bank Of India were the top gainers while Bandhan Bank, Punjab National Bank, Indusind Bank, IDFC First Bank, were the top losers.
For the complete list of 52 week high stocks click here.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 25 Jun 2024, 11:00 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue