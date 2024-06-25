Axis Bank, Samvardhana Motherson International & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

Shares of Axis Bank, Samvardhana Motherson International, ICICI Bank, Grasim Industries, Trent hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was up by 51.65(0.22%) points and Sensex was up by 253.38(0.33%) points at 25 Jun 2024 10:59:55 IST. Bank Nifty was up by 387.5(0.75%) at 25 Jun 2024 10:44:55 IST. Other stocks such as Ascom Leasing & Investments, Future Supply Chain Solutions, FILATEX FASHIONS, Suumaya Industries hit their fresh 52 wk lows today.

In the BSE Sensex index Axis Bank, Ultratech Cement, HDFC Bank, Wipro, State Bank Of India were the top gainers while NTPC, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Tata Motors, Power Grid Corporation Of India were the top losers.

In the Bank Nifty index Axis Bank, Au Small Finance Bank, HDFC Bank, Federal Bank, State Bank Of India were the top gainers while Bandhan Bank, Punjab National Bank, Indusind Bank, IDFC First Bank, were the top losers.

For the complete list of 52 week high stocks click here.



