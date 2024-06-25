Axis Bank, Samvardhana Motherson International & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?
Following shares hit their 52 week high today - Axis Bank, Samvardhana Motherson International, ICICI Bank, Grasim Industries, Trent
Shares of Axis Bank, Samvardhana Motherson International, ICICI Bank, Grasim Industries, Trent hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was up by 51.65(0.22%) points and Sensex was up by 253.38(0.33%) points at 25 Jun 2024 10:59:55 IST.
Bank Nifty was up by 387.5(0.75%) at 25 Jun 2024 10:44:55 IST.
Other stocks such as Ascom Leasing & Investments, Future Supply Chain Solutions, FILATEX FASHIONS, Suumaya Industries hit their fresh 52 wk lows today.
