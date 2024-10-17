Axis Bank share are down by -1.29%, Nifty down by -0.52%

Axis Bank Share Price Today : On the last trading day, Axis Bank opened at ₹ 1152.95 and closed at ₹ 1137.35. The stock reached a high of ₹ 1152.95 and a low of ₹ 1134. Overall, the stock experienced a decline from its opening price to its closing price.

Axis Bank Share Price Today on : At 17 Oct 11:08 today, Axis Bank shares are trading at price ₹1137.35, -1.29% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81147.03, down by -0.43%. The stock has hit a high of ₹1152.95 and a low of ₹1134 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 1169.15 10 1172.23 20 1210.21 50 1185.01 100 1204.90 300 1146.41

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Axis Bank was 15.93% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 18.40% .The current P/E of the stock is at 13.40 & P/B is at 2.16.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.79% MF holding, & 51.77% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 53.42% in to 51.77% in the quarter.