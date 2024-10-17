Hello User
Next Story
Axis Bank share are down by -1.29%, Nifty down by -0.52%

Livemint

Axis Bank Share Price Today : On the last trading day, Axis Bank opened at 1152.95 and closed at 1137.35. The stock reached a high of 1152.95 and a low of 1134. Overall, the stock experienced a decline from its opening price to its closing price.

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Axis Bank Share Price Today on : At 17 Oct 11:08 today, Axis Bank shares are trading at price 1137.35, -1.29% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81147.03, down by -0.43%. The stock has hit a high of 1152.95 and a low of 1134 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
51169.15
101172.23
201210.21
501185.01
1001204.90
3001146.41

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Axis Bank was 15.93% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 18.40% .The current P/E of the stock is at 13.40 & P/B is at 2.16.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.79% MF holding, & 51.77% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 53.42% in to 51.77% in the quarter.

Axis Bank share price down -1.29% today to trade at 1137.35 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bank Of Baroda, Punjab National Bank are falling today, but its peers State Bank Of India are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.52% & -0.43% each respectively.

