Axis Bank Share Price Today on 05-11-2024: Axis Bank share price are down by -0.28%, Nifty down by -0.56%

Axis Bank Share Price Today on 05-11-2024: On the last trading day, Axis Bank opened at ₹ 1141.7 and closed at ₹ 1136.9. The stock reached a high of ₹ 1149.4 and a low of ₹ 1133.6 during the day.

Axis Bank Share Price Today on 05-11-2024: At 05 Nov 12:00 today, Axis Bank shares are trading at price ₹1136.9, -0.28% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹78357.08, down by -0.54%. The stock has hit a high of ₹1149.4 and a low of ₹1133.6 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

Days Simple Moving Average 5 1171.17 10 1173.83 20 1168.07 50 1189.84 100 1205.29 300 1150.25

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1164.82, ₹1191.63, & ₹1206.32, whereas it has key support levels at ₹1123.32, ₹1108.63, & ₹1081.82.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Axis Bank was 78.75% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 18.40% & ROA of 1.85% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 12.68 & P/B is at 2.04.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 20.24% with a target price of ₹1367.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.79% MF holding, & 51.77% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 4.91% in june to 4.79% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 53.42% in june to 51.77% in the september quarter.