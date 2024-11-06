Hello User
Axis Bank Share Price Today on 06-11-2024: Axis Bank share price are up by 0.38%, Nifty up by 0.73%

Axis Bank Share Price Today on 06-11-2024: Axis Bank share price are up by 0.38%, Nifty up by 0.73%

On the last trading day, Axis Bank opened at 1171.15 and closed at 1175.55. The stock reached a high of 1183.35 and a low of 1166.80 during the day.

Axis BankShare Price Today on 06-11-2024

Axis Bank Share Price Today on 06-11-2024: At 06 Nov 12:00 today, Axis Bank shares are trading at price 1175.55, 0.38% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80206.68, up by 0.92%. The stock has hit a high of 1183.35 and a low of 1166.8 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20,300 days SMA & lower than the 50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20,300 days SMA & face resistance at 50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
51171.17
101173.83
201168.07
501189.84
1001205.29
3001150.39

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 1186.45, 1201.4, & 1227.9, whereas it has key support levels at 1145.0, 1118.5, & 1103.55.

Axis Bank Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Axis Bank was 134.96% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 18.40% & ROA of 1.85% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 13.05 & P/B is at 2.10.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 16.29% with a target price of 1367.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.79% MF holding, & 51.77% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 4.91% in june to 4.79% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 53.42% in june to 51.77% in the september quarter.

Axis Bank share price has gained 0.38% today to trade at 1175.55 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.73% & 0.92% each respectively.

