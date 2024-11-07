Axis Bank Share Price Today on 07-11-2024: Axis Bank share price are down by -0.93%, Nifty down by -0.98%

Axis Bank Share Price Today on 07-11-2024: At 07 Nov 11:13 today, Axis Bank shares are trading at price ₹1156.3, -0.93% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79608.27, down by -0.96%. The stock has hit a high of ₹1176.2 and a low of ₹1151.05 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 1165.05 10 1168.78 20 1167.80 50 1189.14 100 1204.82 300 1150.51

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1179.38, ₹1192.52, & ₹1201.48, whereas it has key support levels at ₹1157.28, ₹1148.32, & ₹1135.18.

Axis Bank Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Axis Bank was 27.18% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 18.40% & ROA of 1.85% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 12.99 & P/B is at 2.09.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 18.22% with a target price of ₹1367.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.79% MF holding, & 51.77% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 4.91% in june to 4.79% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 53.42% in june to 51.77% in the september quarter.