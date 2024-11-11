Axis Bank Share Price Today on 11-11-2024: Axis Bank share price are up by 0.93%, Nifty up by 0.77%

Axis Bank Share Price Today on 11-11-2024: At 11 Nov 12:00 today, Axis Bank shares are trading at price ₹1172.35, 0.93% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79954.85, up by 0.59%. The stock has hit a high of ₹1175.5 and a low of ₹1142.85 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20,300 days SMA & lower than the 50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20,300 days SMA & face resistance at 50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 1160.12 10 1165.65 20 1166.90 50 1188.63 100 1203.86 300 1151.28

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1168.9, ₹1176.65, & ₹1185.55, whereas it has key support levels at ₹1152.25, ₹1143.35, & ₹1135.6.

Axis Bank Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Axis Bank was 61.48% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 18.40% & ROA of 1.85% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 12.93 & P/B is at 2.08.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 16.60% with a target price of ₹1367.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.79% MF holding, & 51.77% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 4.91% in june to 4.79% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 53.42% in june to 51.77% in the september quarter.