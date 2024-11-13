Axis Bank Share Price Today on 13-11-2024: Axis Bank share price are down by -1%, Nifty down by -0.65%

Axis Bank Share Price Today on 13-11-2024: At 13 Nov 11:19 today, Axis Bank shares are trading at price ₹1146.9, -1% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹78147.96, down by -0.67%. The stock has hit a high of ₹1165 and a low of ₹1146.9 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 1160.12 10 1165.65 20 1166.90 50 1188.63 100 1203.86 300 1151.44

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1178.17, ₹1199.18, & ₹1211.37, whereas it has key support levels at ₹1144.97, ₹1132.78, & ₹1111.77.

Axis Bank Share Price Today

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 18.40% & ROA of 1.85% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 12.89 & P/B is at 2.08.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 19.19% with a target price of ₹1367.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.79% MF holding, & 51.77% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 4.91% in june to 4.79% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 53.42% in june to 51.77% in the september quarter.