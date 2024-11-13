Hello User
Axis Bank Share Price Today on 13-11-2024: Axis Bank share price are down by -1%, Nifty down by -0.65%

Axis Bank Share Price Today on 13-11-2024: Axis Bank share price are down by -1%, Nifty down by -0.65%

Axis Bank Share Price Today on 13 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Axis Bank opened at 1150.3 and closed at 1146.9. The stock reached a high of 1165 and a low of 1146.9 during the day. Overall, the stock experienced a decline from its opening price to its closing price.

Axis BankShare Price Today on 13-11-2024

Axis Bank Share Price Today on 13-11-2024: At 13 Nov 11:19 today, Axis Bank shares are trading at price 1146.9, -1% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 78147.96, down by -0.67%. The stock has hit a high of 1165 and a low of 1146.9 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
51160.12
101165.65
201166.90
501188.63
1001203.86
3001151.44

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 1178.17, 1199.18, & 1211.37, whereas it has key support levels at 1144.97, 1132.78, & 1111.77.

Axis Bank Share Price Today

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 18.40% & ROA of 1.85% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 12.89 & P/B is at 2.08.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 19.19% with a target price of 1367.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.79% MF holding, & 51.77% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 4.91% in june to 4.79% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 53.42% in june to 51.77% in the september quarter.

Axis Bank share price down -1% today to trade at 1146.9 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as ICICI Bank, State Bank Of India, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bank Of Baroda are falling today, but its peers are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.65% & -0.67% each respectively.

