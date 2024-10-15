Axis Bank Share Price Today on : Axis Bank share are down by -0.08%, Nifty down by -0.29%

Axis Bank Share Price Today on : At 15 Oct 12:00 today, Axis Bank shares are trading at price ₹1163.5, -0.08% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81862.65, down by -0.13%. The stock has hit a high of ₹1172 and a low of ₹1158.5 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 1164.78 10 1190.74 20 1215.29 50 1185.35 100 1204.55 300 1145.96

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1174.3, ₹1183.85, & ₹1192.7, whereas it has key support levels at ₹1155.9, ₹1147.05, & ₹1137.5.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Axis Bank was 30.71% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 18.40% .The current P/E of the stock is at 13.53 & P/B is at 2.18.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 18.18% with a target price of ₹1375.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.79% MF holding, & 51.77% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 4.91% in june to 4.79% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 53.42% in june to 51.77% in the september quarter.