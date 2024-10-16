Axis Bank Share Price Today on : Axis Bank share are up by 0.16%, Nifty down by -0.14%

Axis Bank Share Price Today on 16-10-2024: On the last trading day, Axis Bank opened at 1149.25 and closed at 1157. The stock reached a high of 1162.85 and a low of 1148.60 during the day.

Published16 Oct 2024, 11:04 AM IST
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Axis Bank Share Price Today on : At 16 Oct 11:04 today, Axis Bank shares are trading at price 1157, 0.16% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81725.96, down by -0.12%. The stock has hit a high of 1162.85 and a low of 1148.6 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
51168.58
101179.96
201213.34
501185.24
1001204.78
3001146.19

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 1167.63, 1181.07, & 1190.13, whereas it has key support levels at 1145.13, 1136.07, & 1122.63.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 18.40% .The current P/E of the stock is at 13.41 & P/B is at 2.16.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 18.84% with a target price of 1375.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.79% MF holding, & 51.77% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 4.91% in june to 4.79% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 53.42% in june to 51.77% in the september quarter.

Axis Bank share price up 0.16% today to trade at 1157 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bank Of Baroda are falling today, but its peers State Bank Of India, Punjab National Bank are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.14% & -0.12% each respectively.

First Published:16 Oct 2024, 11:04 AM IST
