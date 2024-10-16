Axis Bank Share Price Today on : Axis Bank share are up by 0.16%, Nifty down by -0.14%

Axis Bank Share Price Today on 16-10-2024: On the last trading day, Axis Bank opened at ₹ 1149.25 and closed at ₹ 1157. The stock reached a high of ₹ 1162.85 and a low of ₹ 1148.60 during the day.

Axis Bank Share Price Today on : At 16 Oct 11:04 today, Axis Bank shares are trading at price ₹1157, 0.16% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81725.96, down by -0.12%. The stock has hit a high of ₹1162.85 and a low of ₹1148.6 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 1168.58 10 1179.96 20 1213.34 50 1185.24 100 1204.78 300 1146.19

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1167.63, ₹1181.07, & ₹1190.13, whereas it has key support levels at ₹1145.13, ₹1136.07, & ₹1122.63.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 18.40% .The current P/E of the stock is at 13.41 & P/B is at 2.16.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 18.84% with a target price of ₹1375.00. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.79% MF holding, & 51.77% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 4.91% in june to 4.79% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 53.42% in june to 51.77% in the september quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}