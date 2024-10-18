Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Axis Bank Share Price Today on : Axis Bank share are up by 5.6%, Nifty up by 0.14%

Livemint

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Axis Bank Share Price Today on : At 18 Oct 12:00 today, Axis Bank shares are trading at price 1195.6, 5.6% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81042.16, up by 0.04%. The stock has hit a high of 1198.35 and a low of 1156.05 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,50,300 days SMA & lower than the 20,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,50,300 days SMA & face resistance at 20,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
51165.58
101164.86
201206.25
501184.62
1001205.04
3001146.69

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 1147.27, 1162.98, & 1174.62, whereas it has key support levels at 1119.92, 1108.28, & 1092.57.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent downtrend..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 18.40% .The current P/E of the stock is at 12.60 & P/B is at 2.03.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 14.92% with a target price of 1374.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.79% MF holding, & 51.77% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 4.91% in june to 4.79% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 53.42% in june to 51.77% in the september quarter.

Axis Bank share price up 5.6% today to trade at 1195.6 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as State Bank Of India are falling today, but its peers Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bank Of Baroda, Punjab National Bank are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.14% & 0.04% each respectively.

