Axis Bank Share Price Today on : Axis Bank share are up by 5.6%, Nifty up by 0.14%

Axis Bank Share Price Today on 18-10-2024: On the last trading day, Axis Bank opened at ₹ 1157.7 and closed at ₹ 1195.6. The stock reached a high of ₹ 1198.35 and a low of ₹ 1156.05 during the day.

Axis Bank Share Price Today on : At 18 Oct 12:00 today, Axis Bank shares are trading at price ₹1195.6, 5.6% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81042.16, up by 0.04%. The stock has hit a high of ₹1198.35 and a low of ₹1156.05 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,50,300 days SMA & lower than the 20,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,50,300 days SMA & face resistance at 20,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 1165.58 10 1164.86 20 1206.25 50 1184.62 100 1205.04 300 1146.69

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1147.27, ₹1162.98, & ₹1174.62, whereas it has key support levels at ₹1119.92, ₹1108.28, & ₹1092.57.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent downtrend..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 18.40% .The current P/E of the stock is at 12.60 & P/B is at 2.03.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 14.92% with a target price of ₹1374.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.79% MF holding, & 51.77% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 4.91% in june to 4.79% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 53.42% in june to 51.77% in the september quarter.