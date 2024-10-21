Axis Bank Share Price Today on : Axis Bank share are down by -0.36%, Nifty down by -0.36%

Axis Bank Share Price Today on 21-10-2024: On the last trading day, Axis Bank opened at ₹ 1199.85 and closed at ₹ 1191. The stock reached a high of ₹ 1215.1 and a low of ₹ 1191 during the day.

Axis Bank Share Price Today on : At 21 Oct 12:00 today, Axis Bank shares are trading at price ₹1191, -0.36% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80959.19, down by -0.33%. The stock has hit a high of ₹1215.1 and a low of ₹1191 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,50,300 days SMA & lower than the 20,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,50,300 days SMA & face resistance at 20,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 1159.83 10 1162.30 20 1199.13 50 1185.27 100 1205.39 300 1147.15

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1215.55, ₹1233.6, & ₹1263.35, whereas it has key support levels at ₹1167.75, ₹1138.0, & ₹1119.95.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 18.40% .The current P/E of the stock is at 13.33 & P/B is at 2.15.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 14.61% with a target price of ₹1365.00. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.79% MF holding, & 51.77% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 4.91% in june to 4.79% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 53.42% in june to 51.77% in the september quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}