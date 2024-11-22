Axis Bank Share Price Today on 22-11-2024: Axis Bank share price are down by -0.29%, Nifty up by 1.2%

Axis Bank Share Price Today on 22 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Axis Bank had an open price of ₹ 1136.95 and a close price of ₹ 1135.80. The stock reached a high of ₹ 1145.45 and a low of ₹ 1128.25 during the day, indicating some volatility within the session. Overall, the stock closed slightly lower than it opened.

Axis Bank Share Price Today on 22-11-2024: At 22 Nov 12:38 today, Axis Bank shares are trading at price ₹1135.8, -0.29% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹78079.43, up by 1.2%. The stock has hit a high of ₹1145.45 and a low of ₹1128.25 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 1140.30 10 1153.28 20 1161.03 50 1184.38 100 1199.56 300 1153.12

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1156.45, ₹1172.35, & ₹1192.7, whereas it has key support levels at ₹1120.2, ₹1099.85, & ₹1083.95.

Axis Bank Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Axis Bank was 502.10% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 18.40% & ROA of 1.85% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 12.68 & P/B is at 2.04.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 20.44% with a target price of ₹1368.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 25.60% MF holding, & 51.77% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 23.98% in june to 25.60% in the september quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The FII holding has decreased from 53.42% in june to 51.77% in the september quarter.