Axis Bank Share Price Today on : Axis Bank share are down by -0.37%, Nifty up by 0.17%

Axis Bank Share Price Today on : At 23 Oct 11:02 today, Axis Bank shares are trading at price ₹1171.4, -0.37% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80532.15, up by 0.39%. The stock has hit a high of ₹1183 and a low of ₹1164.35 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,300 days SMA & lower than the 20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,300 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 1165.06 10 1166.82 20 1196.38 50 1186.57 100 1205.55 300 1147.63

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1191.15, ₹1206.9, & ₹1215.8, whereas it has key support levels at ₹1166.5, ₹1157.6, & ₹1141.85.

Axis Bank Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Axis Bank was -3.63% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent downtrend..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 18.40% .The current P/E of the stock is at 13.25 & P/B is at 2.14.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 16.53% with a target price of ₹1365.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.79% MF holding, & 51.77% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 4.91% in june to 4.79% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 53.42% in june to 51.77% in the september quarter.