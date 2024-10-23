Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Axis Bank Share Price Today on : Axis Bank share are down by -0.37%, Nifty up by 0.17%

Axis Bank Share Price Today on 23-10-2024: On the last trading day, Axis Bank opened at 1174 and closed at 1171.4. The stock reached a high of 1183 and a low of 1164.35 during the day.

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Axis Bank Share Price Today on : At 23 Oct 11:02 today, Axis Bank shares are trading at price 1171.4, -0.37% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80532.15, up by 0.39%. The stock has hit a high of 1183 and a low of 1164.35 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,300 days SMA & lower than the 20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,300 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
51165.06
101166.82
201196.38
501186.57
1001205.55
3001147.63

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 1191.15, 1206.9, & 1215.8, whereas it has key support levels at 1166.5, 1157.6, & 1141.85.

Axis Bank Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Axis Bank was -3.63% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent downtrend..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 18.40% .The current P/E of the stock is at 13.25 & P/B is at 2.14.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 16.53% with a target price of 1365.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.79% MF holding, & 51.77% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 4.91% in june to 4.79% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 53.42% in june to 51.77% in the september quarter.

Axis Bank share price down -0.37% today to trade at 1171.4 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as are falling today, but its peers State Bank Of India, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bank Of Baroda, Punjab National Bank are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.17% & 0.39% each respectively.

