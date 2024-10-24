Axis Bank Share Price Today on : Axis Bank share are up by 0.36%, Nifty down by -0.07%

Axis Bank Share Price Today on : At 24 Oct 12:00 today, Axis Bank shares are trading at price ₹1164.65, 0.36% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80060, down by -0.03%. The stock has hit a high of ₹1170 and a low of ₹1154.25 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 1169.20 10 1169.18 20 1192.84 50 1187.34 100 1205.44 300 1147.97

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1175.95, ₹1191.8, & ₹1200.45, whereas it has key support levels at ₹1151.45, ₹1142.8, & ₹1126.95.

Axis Bank Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Axis Bank was 21.99% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 18.40% .The current P/E of the stock is at 12.92 & P/B is at 2.08.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 17.20% with a target price of ₹1365.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.79% MF holding, & 51.77% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 4.91% in june to 4.79% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 53.42% in june to 51.77% in the september quarter.