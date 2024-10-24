Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Axis Bank Share Price Today on : Axis Bank share are up by 0.36%, Nifty down by -0.07%

Axis Bank Share Price Today on : Axis Bank share are up by 0.36%, Nifty down by -0.07%

Axis Bank Share Price Today on 24-10-2024: On the last trading day, Axis Bank opened at 1163.9 and closed slightly higher at 1164.65. The stock reached a high of 1170 and a low of 1154.25 during the day, indicating some fluctuations in its price. Overall, the closing price reflects a modest gain from the opening price.

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Axis Bank Share Price Today on : At 24 Oct 12:00 today, Axis Bank shares are trading at price 1164.65, 0.36% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80060, down by -0.03%. The stock has hit a high of 1170 and a low of 1154.25 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
51169.20
101169.18
201192.84
501187.34
1001205.44
3001147.97

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 1175.95, 1191.8, & 1200.45, whereas it has key support levels at 1151.45, 1142.8, & 1126.95.

Axis Bank Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Axis Bank was 21.99% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 18.40% .The current P/E of the stock is at 12.92 & P/B is at 2.08.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 17.20% with a target price of 1365.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.79% MF holding, & 51.77% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 4.91% in june to 4.79% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 53.42% in june to 51.77% in the september quarter.

Axis Bank share price up 0.36% today to trade at 1164.65 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank are falling today, but its peers State Bank Of India, Bank Of Baroda are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.07% & -0.03% each respectively.

