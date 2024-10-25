Axis Bank Share Price Today on : Axis Bank share are up by 0.33%, Nifty down by -1%

Axis Bank Share Price Today on : At 25 Oct 12:01 today, Axis Bank shares are trading at price ₹1171.85, 0.33% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79383.38, down by -0.85%. The stock has hit a high of ₹1201.1 and a low of ₹1170.3 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,300 days SMA & lower than the 20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,300 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 1170.85 10 1168.22 20 1188.88 50 1187.79 100 1205.22 300 1148.23

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1177.38, ₹1186.57, & ₹1197.93, whereas it has key support levels at ₹1156.83, ₹1145.47, & ₹1136.28.

Axis Bank Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Axis Bank was 226.50% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent downtrend..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 18.40% .The current P/E of the stock is at 13.00 & P/B is at 2.09.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 16.48% with a target price of ₹1365.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.79% MF holding, & 51.77% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 4.91% in june to 4.79% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 53.42% in june to 51.77% in the september quarter.