Next Story
Axis Bank Share Price Today on 26-11-2024: Axis Bank share price are down by -0.42%, Nifty up by 0.03%

Axis Bank Share Price Today on 26-11-2024: Axis Bank share price are down by -0.42%, Nifty up by 0.03%

Livemint

Axis Bank Share Price Today on 26 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Axis Bank's stock opened at 1161.3 and closed at 1150.65. The stock reached a high of 1161.3 and a low of 1147.5 during the day. Overall, the stock experienced a decline, closing lower than its opening price.

Axis BankShare Price Today on 26-11-2024

Axis Bank Share Price Today on 26-11-2024: At 26 Nov 11:22 today, Axis Bank shares are trading at price 1150.65, -0.42% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80019.4, down by -0.11%. The stock has hit a high of 1161.3 and a low of 1147.5 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10 days SMA & lower than the 20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
51136.79
101147.66
201158.32
501183.42
1001196.83
3001153.55

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 1167.03, 1177.02, & 1189.53, whereas it has key support levels at 1144.53, 1132.02, & 1122.03.

Axis Bank Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Axis Bank was -31.72% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 18.40% & ROA of 1.85% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 12.87 & P/B is at 2.07.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 18.89% with a target price of 1368.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 25.60% MF holding, & 51.77% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 23.98% in june to 25.60% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 53.42% in june to 51.77% in the september quarter.

Axis Bank share price down -0.42% today to trade at 1150.65 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as State Bank Of India, Kotak Mahindra Bank are falling today, but its peers ICICI Bank, Bank Of Baroda are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down 0.03% & -0.11% each respectively.

