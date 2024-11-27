Axis Bank Share Price Today on 27-11-2024: Axis Bank share price are up by 0.27%, Nifty up by 0.05%

Axis Bank Share Price Today on 27 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Axis Bank opened at ₹ 1143.55 and closed at ₹ 1147. The stock reached a high of ₹ 1147.5 and a low of ₹ 1134 during the day.

Axis Bank Share Price Today on 27-11-2024: At 27 Nov 11:24 today, Axis Bank shares are trading at price ₹1147, 0.27% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80027.52, up by 0.03%. The stock has hit a high of ₹1147.5 and a low of ₹1134 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA

Days Simple Moving Average 5 1136.79 10 1147.66 20 1158.32 50 1183.42 100 1196.83 300 1154.01

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1154.73, ₹1165.17, & ₹1170.73, whereas it has key support levels at ₹1138.73, ₹1133.17, & ₹1122.73.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Axis Bank was -31.72% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 18.40% & ROA of 1.85% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 12.75 & P/B is at 2.05.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 19.27% with a target price of ₹1368.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 25.60% MF holding, & 51.77% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 23.98% in june to 25.60% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 53.42% in june to 51.77% in the september quarter.