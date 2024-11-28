Axis Bank Share Price Today on 28-11-2024: Axis Bank share price are down by -0.63%, Nifty down by -0.87%

Axis Bank Share Price Today on 28 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Axis Bank opened at ₹ 1150 and closed at ₹ 1143.05. The stock reached a high of ₹ 1154.2 and a low of ₹ 1138.45 during the day. Overall, the stock experienced a slight decline by the end of the trading session.

Axis Bank Share Price Today on 28-11-2024: At 28 Nov 11:04 today, Axis Bank shares are trading at price ₹1143.05, -0.63% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79628.34, down by -0.75%. The stock has hit a high of ₹1154.2 and a low of ₹1138.45 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA

Days Simple Moving Average 5 1139.75 10 1147.13 20 1157.70 50 1182.79 100 1195.49 300 1154.51

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1158.82, ₹1168.08, & ₹1180.72, whereas it has key support levels at ₹1136.92, ₹1124.28, & ₹1115.02.

Axis Bank Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Axis Bank was 112.37% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 18.40% & ROA of 1.85% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 12.80 & P/B is at 2.06.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 19.68% with a target price of ₹1368.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 25.60% MF holding, & 51.77% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 23.98% in june to 25.60% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 53.42% in june to 51.77% in the september quarter.