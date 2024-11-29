Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Axis Bank Share Price Today on 29-11-2024: Axis Bank share price are up by 0.33%, Nifty up by 0.88%

Axis Bank Share Price Today on 29-11-2024: Axis Bank share price are up by 0.33%, Nifty up by 0.88%

Livemint

Axis Bank Share Price Today on 29 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Axis Bank opened at 1132.5 and closed at 1136.25. The stock reached a high of 1139 and a low of 1127.95 during the day. Overall, the stock experienced a slight increase in value, closing higher than its opening price.

Axis BankShare Price Today on 29-11-2024

Axis Bank Share Price Today on 29-11-2024: At 29 Nov 11:09 today, Axis Bank shares are trading at price 1136.25, 0.33% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 79781.99, up by 0.93%. The stock has hit a high of 1139 and a low of 1127.95 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
51143.30
101145.37
201155.51
501181.95
1001194.28
3001154.89

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 1148.23, 1163.87, & 1173.28, whereas it has key support levels at 1123.18, 1113.77, & 1098.13.

Axis Bank Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Axis Bank was -31.44% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 18.40% & ROA of 1.85% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 12.61 & P/B is at 2.03.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 20.40% with a target price of 1368.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 25.60% MF holding, & 51.77% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 23.98% in june to 25.60% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 53.42% in june to 51.77% in the september quarter.

Axis Bank share price up 0.33% today to trade at 1136.25 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as State Bank Of India, Bank Of Baroda are falling today, but its peers ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.88% & 0.93% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.