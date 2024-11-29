Axis Bank Share Price Today on 29-11-2024: Axis Bank share price are up by 0.33%, Nifty up by 0.88%

Axis Bank Share Price Today on 29 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Axis Bank opened at ₹ 1132.5 and closed at ₹ 1136.25. The stock reached a high of ₹ 1139 and a low of ₹ 1127.95 during the day. Overall, the stock experienced a slight increase in value, closing higher than its opening price.

Axis Bank Share Price Today on 29-11-2024: At 29 Nov 11:09 today, Axis Bank shares are trading at price ₹1136.25, 0.33% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79781.99, up by 0.93%. The stock has hit a high of ₹1139 and a low of ₹1127.95 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 1143.30 10 1145.37 20 1155.51 50 1181.95 100 1194.28 300 1154.89

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1148.23, ₹1163.87, & ₹1173.28, whereas it has key support levels at ₹1123.18, ₹1113.77, & ₹1098.13.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Axis Bank was -31.44% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 18.40% & ROA of 1.85% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 12.61 & P/B is at 2.03.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 20.40% with a target price of ₹1368.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 25.60% MF holding, & 51.77% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 23.98% in june to 25.60% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 53.42% in june to 51.77% in the september quarter.