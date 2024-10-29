Axis Bank Share Price Today on 29-10-2024: Axis Bank share price are up by 0.97%, Nifty down by -0.16%

Axis Bank Share Price Today on 29-10-2024: On the last trading day, Axis Bank opened at ₹ 1179.95 and closed at ₹ 1181.95. The stock reached a high of ₹ 1182.15 and a low of ₹ 1158. Overall, the day's performance showed a slight increase in value.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20,300 days SMA & lower than the 50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20,300 days SMA & face resistance at 50,100 days SMA

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20,300 days SMA & lower than the 50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20,300 days SMA & face resistance at 50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 1176.49 10 1168.16 20 1179.45 50 1188.75 100 1205.46 300 1149.00

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1188.22, ₹1204.58, & ₹1215.17, whereas it has key support levels at ₹1161.27, ₹1150.68, & ₹1134.32.

Till 1 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Axis Bank was 45.54% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 18.40% & ROA of 1.85% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 13.04 & P/B is at 2.10.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 15.66% with a target price of ₹1367.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.79% MF holding, & 51.77% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 4.91% in june to 4.79% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 53.42% in june to 51.77% in the september quarter.