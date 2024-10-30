Axis Bank Share Price Today on 30-10-2024: Axis Bank share price are down by -1.04%, Nifty down by -0.08%

Axis Bank Share Price Today on 30-10-2024: At 30 Oct 12:01 today, Axis Bank shares are trading at price ₹1173.7, -1.04% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80239.61, down by -0.16%. The stock has hit a high of ₹1189.15 and a low of ₹1169.05 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,300 days SMA & lower than the 20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,300 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 1172.51 10 1168.79 20 1174.37 50 1188.96 100 1205.55 300 1149.38

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1199.3, ₹1212.05, & ₹1232.9, whereas it has key support levels at ₹1165.7, ₹1144.85, & ₹1132.1.

Axis Bank Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Axis Bank was 60.94% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent downtrend..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 18.40% & ROA of 1.85% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 13.21 & P/B is at 2.13.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 16.47% with a target price of ₹1367.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.79% MF holding, & 51.77% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 4.91% in june to 4.79% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 53.42% in june to 51.77% in the september quarter.