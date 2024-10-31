Axis Bank Share Price Today on 31-10-2024: Axis Bank share price are down by -0.11%, Nifty down by -0.42%

Axis Bank Share Price Today on 31-10-2024: On the last trading day, Axis Bank opened at 1166.95 and closed at 1171.30. The stock reached a high of 1177.75 and a low of 1165.50 during the session. Overall, the stock experienced a slight increase, closing higher than its opening price.

Published31 Oct 2024, 11:15 AM IST
Axis BankShare Price Today on 31-10-2024
Axis BankShare Price Today on 31-10-2024

Axis Bank Share Price Today on 31-10-2024: At 31 Oct 12:01 today, Axis Bank shares are trading at price 1171.3, -0.11% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 79516.16, down by -0.53%. The stock has hit a high of 1177.75 and a low of 1165.5 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
51174.55
101171.88
201172.05
501189.63
1001205.17
3001149.81

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 1184.07, 1197.53, & 1207.42, whereas it has key support levels at 1160.72, 1150.83, & 1137.37.

Axis Bank Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Axis Bank was 6.56% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 18.40% & ROA of 1.85% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 13.03 & P/B is at 2.10.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 16.71% with a target price of 1367.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.79% MF holding, & 51.77% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 4.91% in june to 4.79% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 53.42% in june to 51.77% in the september quarter.

Axis Bank share price down -0.11% today to trade at 1171.3 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as ICICI Bank, State Bank Of India, Bank Of Baroda are falling today, but its peers Kotak Mahindra Bank are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.42% & -0.53% each respectively.

First Published:31 Oct 2024, 11:15 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsAxis Bank Share Price Today on 31-10-2024: Axis Bank share price are down by -0.11%, Nifty down by -0.42%

