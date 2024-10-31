Axis Bank Share Price Today on : Axis Bank share are down by -1.2%, Nifty down by -0.56%

Axis Bank Share Price Today on 31-10-2024: On the last trading day, Axis Bank's stock opened at ₹ 1166.95 and closed at ₹ 1158.50. During the day, it reached a high of ₹ 1177.75 and a low of ₹ 1153.55.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 1174.55 10 1171.88 20 1172.05 50 1189.63 100 1205.17 300 1149.81

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1174.42, ₹1188.28, & ₹1198.57, whereas it has key support levels at ₹1150.27, ₹1139.98, & ₹1126.12.

Till 4 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Axis Bank was 76.89% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 18.40% .The current P/E of the stock is at 13.03 & P/B is at 2.10. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 18.00% with a target price of ₹1367.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.79% MF holding, & 51.77% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The MF holding has decreased from 4.91% in june to 4.79% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 53.42% in june to 51.77% in the september quarter.