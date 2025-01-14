Axis Capital Builder Fund Series 4 (1582 days) Direct Growth performance review analysis for January: Axis Capital Builder Fund Series 4 (1582 days) Direct Growth, managed by the seasoned fund managers Hitesh Das, remains a prominent player in the Multi-Cap. Axis Capital Builder Fund Series 4 (1582 days) boasts an impressive AUM of ₹1387.96 crore. Under the guidance of Hitesh Das, the fund adheres to its objective of to generate income and long term capital appreciation by investing in a diversified portfolio of equity & equity related instruments across market capitalisation. However, there is no assurance or guarantee that the investment objective of the Scheme will be achieved. The Scheme does not assure or guarantee any returns. This detailed review of Axis Capital Builder Fund Series 4 (1582 days) evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the NIFTY 500 index, and analyzes key metrics such as sharpe ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.



Performance Analysis:



Over the past week, Axis Capital Builder Fund Series 4 (1582 days) returned -1.22%, showing a positive delta of 2.43% with respect to NIFTY 500. The one-month performance shows a positive trend, with the fund delivering 1.55% against the NIFTY 500’s -7.82%.

The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:

Period Mutual Fund Returns NIFTY 500 Performance Performance Difference 6 Months -3.02% -7.26% 4.24% 1 Year 0.29% 8.25% -7.96% 3 Years 80.00% 36.84% 43.16% 5 Years 0.00% 113.64% -113.64%

Top Holdings of the Fund

Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:

Sector Allocation of the Fund

Sector Name Weightage (%) Regional Banks 21.88% Software & Programming 16.29% Consumer Financial Services 11.72% Construction - Raw Materials 6.51% Chemical Manufacturing 4.99% Construction Services 3.99% Constr. & Agric. Machinery 3.38% Oil & Gas Operations 2.99% Biotechnology & Drugs 2.7% Personal & Household Prods. 2.56% Insurance (Life) 2.28% Food Processing 2.18% Auto & Truck Manufacturers 1.95% Healthcare Facilities 1.59% Auto & Truck Parts 1.21% Misc. Fabricated Products 1.08% Communications Services 0.94% Apparel/Accessories 0.86% Railroads 0.68% Chemicals - Plastics & Rubber 0.52% Retail (Apparel) 0.48% Fabricated Plastic & Rubber 0.32%

Risk Measurement Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at -0.57, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 1.15 and 0.00, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.

In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 14.62% for one year, 16.43% for three years, and 0.00% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.

Recent Portfolio Activity

The fund has reduced its holding in the following stocks:

Stock Name No of shares (Before reduction) No of shares (After reduction) Holding Value (in Cr) Vels Film International 60017.0 58149.0 1.76