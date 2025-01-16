Hello User
Axis Midcap Fund performance review analysis for January: This detailed review of Axis Midcap Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the Nifty index, and analyzes key metrics such as Sharpe Ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.

Axis Midcap Fund performance review analysis for January

Axis Midcap Fund Direct Plan Growth performance review analysis for January: Axis Midcap Fund Direct Plan Growth, managed by the seasoned fund managers Shreyash Devalkar,Nitin Arora,Krishnaa N, remains a prominent player in the Mid-Cap. Axis Midcap Fund boasts an impressive AUM of 30828.75 crore. Under the guidance of Shreyash Devalkar,Nitin Arora,Krishnaa N, the fund adheres to its objective of to achieve long term capital appreciation by investing predominantly in equity & equity related instruments of Mid Cap companies. This detailed review of Axis Midcap Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the NIFTY Midcap 150 index, and analyzes key metrics such as sharpe ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.

 

 

Performance Analysis:

 

 

Over the past week, Axis Midcap Fund returned -6.00%, showing a negative delta of -3.67% with respect to NIFTY Midcap 150. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering -8.02% against the NIFTY Midcap 150’s -7.79%.

The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:

Period Mutual Fund Returns NIFTY Midcap 150 Performance Performance Difference
6 Months -4.25% -5.89% 1.64%
1 Year 22.19% 14.73% 7.46%
3 Years 51.18% 67.25% -16.07%
5 Years 177.12% 204.75% -27.63%

Top Holdings of the Fund

Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:

Holding NamePercentage of Portfolio
Trent3.54%
Indian Hotels Company3.34%
Persistent Systems3.14%
Fortis Healthcare3.11%
Coromandel International2.37%

Sector Allocation of the Fund

Sector NameWeightage (%)
Software & Programming9.84%
Biotechnology & Drugs7.72%
Chemical Manufacturing7.41%
Auto & Truck Parts6.24%
Electronic Instr. & Controls5.16%
Healthcare Facilities4.46%
Construction Services4.41%
Consumer Financial Services3.61%
Retail (Apparel)3.54%
Hotels & Motels3.34%
Regional Banks3.3%
Fabricated Plastic & Rubber2.72%
Misc. Fabricated Products2.45%
Misc. Capital Goods2.34%
Audio & Video Equipment1.8%
Construction - Raw Materials1.65%
Recreational Products1.5%
Electric Utilities1.49%
Computer Services1.44%
Investment Services1.17%
Aerospace & Defense1.16%
Tires1.04%
Insurance (Prop. & Casualty)1.01%
Misc. Financial Services0.96%
Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures0.78%
Real Estate Operations0.69%
Textiles - Non Apparel0.66%
Personal & Household Prods.0.62%
Oil & Gas Operations0.6%
Apparel/Accessories0.57%
Retail (Specialty)0.54%
Insurance (Life)0.42%
Appliance & Tool0.41%
Iron & Steel0.35%
Communications Services0.25%
Railroads0.24%

Risk Measurement

Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 1.76, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 0.84 and 1.08, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.

In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 12.22% for one year, 13.93% for three years, and 17.07% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.

Recent Portfolio Activity

In the last month, the fund acquired new positions in the following stocks:

Stock NameHolding (%)No of sharesHolding Value (in Cr)
Hitachi Energy India0.06%1235817.82
Vishal Mega Mart0.03%99912110.64

The fund has increased its position in the following stocks:

Stock NameNo of shares (Before purchase)No of shares (After purchase)Holding Value (in Cr)
Voltas3694136.03365969.0602.50
PB Fintech2892892.02712969.0572.13
Dixon Technologies (India)337789.0308728.0553.75
Premier Energies3231871.02827622.0382.61
Oracle Financial Services Softwa325475.0287551.0367.77
Torrent Power2450051.02283718.0339.35
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company1826791.01740826.0311.22
IPCA Laboratories1685426.01388903.0235.45
Multi Commodity Exchange Of India383903.0336179.0209.58
Page Industries64932.037179.0176.66
Kalyan Jewellers India2603812.02177909.0166.89
KEI Industries523216.0325899.0144.59
KPIT Technologies1053340.0945986.0138.56
Ajanta Pharmaceuticals311515.0213208.062.52

The fund has reduced its holding in the following stocks:

Stock NameNo of shares (Before reduction)No of shares (After reduction)Holding Value (in Cr)
Supreme Industries1479429.01352800.0635.90
Sona Blw Precision Forgings9888919.08514099.0506.42
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company4721994.04100034.0486.25
Cummins India1627480.01287331.0421.48
Linde India461771.0457127.0274.10
ICICI Bank3885069.01738458.0222.81
Sundaram Finance718104.0524634.0217.40
Indian Bank5213403.04075679.0216.00
Colgate Palmolive India980335.0709428.0190.18
Samvardhana Motherson International1.5005702E71.0349694E7161.58
Grindwell Norton720880.0683213.0131.18
Tata Power4558630.03063516.0120.22
Carborundum Universal1084273.0853297.0109.20
L&T Technology Services226267.0224855.0106.53
Timken India318950.0314990.098.34
Endurance Technologies471052.0451490.097.08
SKF India160977.0155307.069.56
Tata Technologies715309.0468744.041.79
Bajaj Housing Finance3357018.01524230.019.43
BHARAT DYNAMICS335029.03565.00.41
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company420265.05660.00.38

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live story and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

