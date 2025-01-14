Axis Multicap Fund Direct Growth performance review analysis for January: Axis Multicap Fund Direct Growth, managed by the seasoned fund managers Shreyash Devalkar,Hitesh Das,Nitin Arora, remains a prominent player in the Multi-Cap. Axis Multicap Fund boasts an impressive AUM of ₹7034.33 crore. Under the guidance of Shreyash Devalkar,Hitesh Das,Nitin Arora, the fund adheres to its objective of to generate long term capital appreciation by investing in a diversified portfolio of equity and equity related instruments across market capitalization. However, there can be no assurance that the investment objective of the Scheme will be achieved. This detailed review of Axis Multicap Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the NIFTY 500 index, and analyzes key metrics such as sharpe ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.
Performance Analysis:
Over the past week, Axis Multicap Fund returned -4.66%, showing a negative delta of -1.01% with respect to NIFTY 500. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering -5.46% against the NIFTY 500’s -7.82%.
The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:
|Period
|Mutual Fund Returns
|NIFTY 500 Performance
|Performance Difference
|6 Months
|2.50%
|-7.26%
|9.76%
|1 Year
|28.17%
|8.25%
|19.92%
|3 Years
|77.54%
|36.84%
|40.70%
|5 Years
|0.00%
|113.64%
|-113.64%
Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:
|Holding Name
|Percentage of Portfolio
|ICICI Bank
|4.41%
|HDFC Bank
|3.57%
|Persistent Systems
|2.77%
|Infosys
|2.39%
|Mahindra & Mahindra
|2.39%
|Sector Name
|Weightage (%)
|Regional Banks
|10.2%
|Construction Services
|7.49%
|Software & Programming
|6.96%
|Electronic Instr. & Controls
|6.61%
|Auto & Truck Parts
|5.72%
|Biotechnology & Drugs
|5.42%
|Misc. Capital Goods
|4.27%
|Healthcare Facilities
|4.11%
|Computer Services
|3.7%
|Investment Services
|2.81%
|Consumer Financial Services
|2.51%
|Constr. & Agric. Machinery
|2.39%
|Chemical Manufacturing
|2.28%
|Electric Utilities
|2.12%
|Oil & Gas Operations
|2.09%
|Communications Services
|2.03%
|Retail (Apparel)
|1.77%
|Aerospace & Defense
|1.54%
|Insurance (Life)
|1.51%
|Construction - Raw Materials
|1.29%
|Recreational Products
|1.21%
|Tobacco
|1.14%
|Food Processing
|0.94%
|Misc. Fabricated Products
|0.91%
|Misc. Financial Services
|0.68%
|Auto & Truck Manufacturers
|0.66%
|Real Estate Operations
|0.64%
|Beverages (Nonalcoholic)
|0.58%
|Personal & Household Prods.
|0.51%
|Beverages (Alcoholic)
|0.43%
|Airline
|0.42%
|Appliance & Tool
|0.38%
|Iron & Steel
|0.36%
|Audio & Video Equipment
|0.29%
|Metal Mining
|0.26%
|Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures
|0.2%
Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 2.00, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 1.15 and 0.00, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.
In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 11.66% for one year, 13.54% for three years, and 0.00% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.
In the last month, the fund acquired new positions in the following stocks:
|Stock Name
|Holding (%)
|No of shares
|Holding Value (in Cr)
|Swiggy
|0.52%
|749054
|35.27
|Federal Bank
|0.25%
|800000
|16.87
|Info Edge India
|0.14%
|11686
|9.65
The fund has increased its position in the following stocks:
|Stock Name
|No of shares (Before purchase)
|No of shares (After purchase)
|Holding Value (in Cr)
|Zomato
|4189058.0
|3649263.0
|102.10
|Bharat Electronics
|2987223.0
|2587223.0
|79.69
|Solar Industries India
|87375.0
|69407.0
|74.14
|Ge Vernova T&d India
|562123.0
|422123.0
|74.14
|Premier Energies
|597872.0
|406490.0
|49.72
|REC
|1063135.0
|863135.0
|45.98
|P I Industries
|104538.0
|79538.0
|32.34
The fund has reduced its holding in the following stocks:
|Stock Name
|No of shares (Before reduction)
|No of shares (After reduction)
|Holding Value (in Cr)
|Mahindra & Mahindra
|607920.0
|547920.0
|162.52
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|794757.0
|707343.0
|87.29
|Cummins India
|204181.0
|198111.0
|69.02
|Multi Commodity Exchange Of India
|109138.0
|106571.0
|65.92
|Bajaj Finance
|97113.0
|92177.0
|60.62
|Trent
|119425.0
|79425.0
|53.98
|Bajaj Auto
|58015.0
|55837.0
|50.45
|Tata Power
|1198798.0
|950006.0
|39.35
|Ambuja Cements
|747493.0
|687763.0
|36.56
|Ultratech Cement
|34966.0
|29966.0
|33.57
|Schaeffler India
|123208.0
|93208.0
|33.41
|Samvardhana Motherson International
|944064.0
|738650.0
|12.01
