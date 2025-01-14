Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Axis Multicap Fund performance review analysis for January

Axis Multicap Fund performance review analysis for January: This detailed review of Axis Multicap Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the Nifty index, and analyzes key metrics such as Sharpe Ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.

Axis Multicap Fund Direct Growth performance review analysis for January: Axis Multicap Fund Direct Growth, managed by the seasoned fund managers Shreyash Devalkar,Hitesh Das,Nitin Arora, remains a prominent player in the Multi-Cap. Axis Multicap Fund boasts an impressive AUM of 7034.33 crore. Under the guidance of Shreyash Devalkar,Hitesh Das,Nitin Arora, the fund adheres to its objective of to generate long term capital appreciation by investing in a diversified portfolio of equity and equity related instruments across market capitalization. However, there can be no assurance that the investment objective of the Scheme will be achieved. This detailed review of Axis Multicap Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the NIFTY 500 index, and analyzes key metrics such as sharpe ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.

 

 

Performance Analysis:

 

 

Over the past week, Axis Multicap Fund returned -4.66%, showing a negative delta of -1.01% with respect to NIFTY 500. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering -5.46% against the NIFTY 500’s -7.82%.

The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:

Period Mutual Fund Returns NIFTY 500 Performance Performance Difference
6 Months 2.50% -7.26% 9.76%
1 Year 28.17% 8.25% 19.92%
3 Years 77.54% 36.84% 40.70%
5 Years 0.00% 113.64% -113.64%

Top Holdings of the Fund

Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:

Holding NamePercentage of Portfolio
ICICI Bank4.41%
HDFC Bank3.57%
Persistent Systems2.77%
Infosys2.39%
Mahindra & Mahindra2.39%

Sector Allocation of the Fund

Sector NameWeightage (%)
Regional Banks10.2%
Construction Services7.49%
Software & Programming6.96%
Electronic Instr. & Controls6.61%
Auto & Truck Parts5.72%
Biotechnology & Drugs5.42%
Misc. Capital Goods4.27%
Healthcare Facilities4.11%
Computer Services3.7%
Investment Services2.81%
Consumer Financial Services2.51%
Constr. & Agric. Machinery2.39%
Chemical Manufacturing2.28%
Electric Utilities2.12%
Oil & Gas Operations2.09%
Communications Services2.03%
Retail (Apparel)1.77%
Aerospace & Defense1.54%
Insurance (Life)1.51%
Construction - Raw Materials1.29%
Recreational Products1.21%
Tobacco1.14%
Food Processing0.94%
Misc. Fabricated Products0.91%
Misc. Financial Services0.68%
Auto & Truck Manufacturers0.66%
Real Estate Operations0.64%
Beverages (Nonalcoholic)0.58%
Personal & Household Prods.0.51%
Beverages (Alcoholic)0.43%
Airline0.42%
Appliance & Tool0.38%
Iron & Steel0.36%
Audio & Video Equipment0.29%
Metal Mining0.26%
Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures0.2%

Risk Measurement

Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 2.00, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 1.15 and 0.00, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.

In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 11.66% for one year, 13.54% for three years, and 0.00% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.

Recent Portfolio Activity

In the last month, the fund acquired new positions in the following stocks:

Stock NameHolding (%)No of sharesHolding Value (in Cr)
Swiggy0.52%74905435.27
Federal Bank0.25%80000016.87
Info Edge India0.14%116869.65

The fund has increased its position in the following stocks:

Stock NameNo of shares (Before purchase)No of shares (After purchase)Holding Value (in Cr)
Zomato4189058.03649263.0102.10
Bharat Electronics2987223.02587223.079.69
Solar Industries India87375.069407.074.14
Ge Vernova T&d India562123.0422123.074.14
Premier Energies597872.0406490.049.72
REC1063135.0863135.045.98
P I Industries104538.079538.032.34

The fund has reduced its holding in the following stocks:

Stock NameNo of shares (Before reduction)No of shares (After reduction)Holding Value (in Cr)
Mahindra & Mahindra607920.0547920.0162.52
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company794757.0707343.087.29
Cummins India204181.0198111.069.02
Multi Commodity Exchange Of India109138.0106571.065.92
Bajaj Finance97113.092177.060.62
Trent119425.079425.053.98
Bajaj Auto58015.055837.050.45
Tata Power1198798.0950006.039.35
Ambuja Cements747493.0687763.036.56
Ultratech Cement34966.029966.033.57
Schaeffler India123208.093208.033.41
Samvardhana Motherson International944064.0738650.012.01

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live story and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

