Axis Multicap Fund performance review analysis for January

Axis Multicap Fund Direct Growth performance review analysis for January: Axis Multicap Fund Direct Growth, managed by the seasoned fund managers Shreyash Devalkar,Hitesh Das,Nitin Arora, remains a prominent player in the Multi-Cap. Axis Multicap Fund boasts an impressive AUM of ₹7034.33 crore. Under the guidance of Shreyash Devalkar,Hitesh Das,Nitin Arora, the fund adheres to its objective of to generate long term capital appreciation by investing in a diversified portfolio of equity and equity related instruments across market capitalization. However, there can be no assurance that the investment objective of the Scheme will be achieved. This detailed review of Axis Multicap Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the NIFTY 500 index, and analyzes key metrics such as sharpe ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors. Performance Analysis: Over the past week, Axis Multicap Fund returned -4.66%, showing a negative delta of -1.01% with respect to NIFTY 500. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering -5.46% against the NIFTY 500's -7.82%.

The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:

Period Mutual Fund Returns NIFTY 500 Performance Performance Difference 6 Months 2.50% -7.26% 9.76% 1 Year 28.17% 8.25% 19.92% 3 Years 77.54% 36.84% 40.70% 5 Years 0.00% 113.64% -113.64%

Top Holdings of the Fund

Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:

Sector Allocation of the Fund

Sector Name Weightage (%) Regional Banks 10.2% Construction Services 7.49% Software & Programming 6.96% Electronic Instr. & Controls 6.61% Auto & Truck Parts 5.72% Biotechnology & Drugs 5.42% Misc. Capital Goods 4.27% Healthcare Facilities 4.11% Computer Services 3.7% Investment Services 2.81% Consumer Financial Services 2.51% Constr. & Agric. Machinery 2.39% Chemical Manufacturing 2.28% Electric Utilities 2.12% Oil & Gas Operations 2.09% Communications Services 2.03% Retail (Apparel) 1.77% Aerospace & Defense 1.54% Insurance (Life) 1.51% Construction - Raw Materials 1.29% Recreational Products 1.21% Tobacco 1.14% Food Processing 0.94% Misc. Fabricated Products 0.91% Misc. Financial Services 0.68% Auto & Truck Manufacturers 0.66% Real Estate Operations 0.64% Beverages (Nonalcoholic) 0.58% Personal & Household Prods. 0.51% Beverages (Alcoholic) 0.43% Airline 0.42% Appliance & Tool 0.38% Iron & Steel 0.36% Audio & Video Equipment 0.29% Metal Mining 0.26% Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures 0.2%

Risk Measurement Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 2.00, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 1.15 and 0.00, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.

In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 11.66% for one year, 13.54% for three years, and 0.00% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.

Recent Portfolio Activity

In the last month, the fund acquired new positions in the following stocks:

Stock Name Holding (%) No of shares Holding Value (in Cr) Swiggy 0.52% 749054 35.27 Federal Bank 0.25% 800000 16.87 Info Edge India 0.14% 11686 9.65

The fund has increased its position in the following stocks:

The fund has reduced its holding in the following stocks: