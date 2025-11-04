Axis Mutual Fund’s SIF plan gains shape after a long wait
Summary
Despite being one of the first fund houses to signal intent in the SIF space, Axis MF has trailed its peers in launching its product
Axis Mutual Fund, which was one of the early movers in the specialized investment fund (SIF) space, is planning to roll out its first fund in the category in the next two months.
