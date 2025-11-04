Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499
READ NEXT STORY
Business News/ Markets / Axis Mutual Fund’s SIF plan gains shape after a long wait

Axis Mutual Fund’s SIF plan gains shape after a long wait

Srushti Vaidya

Despite being one of the first fund houses to signal intent in the SIF space, Axis MF has trailed its peers in launching its product

Sebi introduced specialized investment fund in February.
Gift this article

Axis Mutual Fund, which was one of the early movers in the specialized investment fund (SIF) space, is planning to roll out its first fund in the category in the next two months.

Axis Mutual Fund, which was one of the early movers in the specialized investment fund (SIF) space, is planning to roll out its first fund in the category in the next two months.

Despite being one of the first fund houses to signal intent in the SIF space, Axis MF has trailed its peers in launching its product, making this announcement the first real sign of momentum in its SIF plans.

Despite being one of the first fund houses to signal intent in the SIF space, Axis MF has trailed its peers in launching its product, making this announcement the first real sign of momentum in its SIF plans.

Also Read | The market in 2025 will be a story of two halves, says Ashish Gupta of Axis MF

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) introduced SIF, a product to bridge the gap between retail-focused mutual funds and portfolio management services that target the rich, in February.

The fund house hired Nandik Mallik to head its equity and hybrid SIF division in March and is yet to receive a licence to offer SIFs.

Axis MF is expected to be granted the licence to operate an SIF by the end of November, said a person familiar with the development.

“We will focus on categories that already exist in the market. Within our framework, the lowest-hanging fruit is arbitrage funds," said Axis MF's Mallik at an event on Tuesday.

Mallik noted that corporations and family offices are the primary investors in arbitrage funds at present.

Also Read | Many mutual fund investors are prisoners of KYC. Here's how to free yourself.

He added that family offices are likely to make initial allocations to SIFs that establish a credible track record, following which high-net-worth individuals (HNIs) and corporates may increase their participation.

Each mutual fund must first secure Sebi approval to offer SIFs and then separate permissions for individual schemes.

The minimum ticket size for an SIF is 10 lakh, while that for a PMS is 50 lakh. SIF is designed for investors who are willing to take higher risks than those associated with a mutual fund.

So far, only a handful of fund houses have ventured into the SIF category. SBI Mutual Fund’s Magnum Hybrid Long-Short Fund, whose new fund offer (NFO) closed in October, mobilized about 1,000 crore.

Edelweiss Mutual Fund’s Altiva Hybrid Long-Short Fund also closed the same month, raising 320 crore. Meanwhile, Quant Mutual Fund’s Equity Ex-Top 100 Long-Short Fund wrapped up its NFO in November.

Also Read | How many mutual funds should you really own?

While Nippon Mutual Fund had applied for an SIF licence, Mirae Asset Investment Managers had announced the brand name for their SIFs.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Srushti Vaidya

Srushti has been reporting on markets for two years now. She writes on stocks, Portfolio Management Services, Alternative Investment Funds, GIFT City, family offices.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.