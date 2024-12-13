Axis Nifty 100 Index Fund performance review analysis for December: This detailed review of Axis Nifty 100 Index Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the Nifty index, and analyzes key metrics such as Sharpe Ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.

Axis Nifty 100 Index Fund Direct Growth performance review analysis for December: Axis Nifty 100 Index Fund Direct Growth, managed by the seasoned fund managers Ashish Naik,Karthik Kumar, remains a prominent player in the Index Funds. Axis Nifty 100 Index Fund boasts an impressive AUM of ₹1662.06 crore. Under the guidance of Ashish Naik,Karthik Kumar, the fund adheres to its objective of to provide returns before expenses that closely corresponds to the total returns of the NIFTY 100 subject to tracking errors. However, there can be no assurance that the investment objective of the Scheme will be achieved. Performance Analysis: Over the past week, Axis Nifty 100 Index Fund returned 0.81%, showing a positive delta of 2.01%. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering 2.48%.

The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:

Period Mutual Fund Returns Nifty 50 Performance Performance Difference 6 Months 6.01% 4.08% 1.93% 1 Year 22.01% 16.38% 5.63% 3 Years 13.92% 40.22% -26.30% 5 Years 17.33% 101.49% -84.16%

Sector Name Weightage (%) Regional Banks 25.0% Software & Programming 10.37% Oil & Gas Operations 7.57% Electric Utilities 4.65% Construction Services 3.85% Biotechnology & Drugs 3.69% Tobacco 3.42% Communications Services 3.25% Consumer Financial Services 3.0% Auto & Truck Manufacturers 2.42% Personal & Household Prods. 2.3% Recreational Products 2.25% Construction - Raw Materials 2.21% Insurance (Life) 2.21% Computer Services 2.15% Iron & Steel 1.89% Constr. & Agric. Machinery 1.83% Food Processing 1.6% Aerospace & Defense 1.37% Chemical Manufacturing 1.35% Metal Mining 1.34% Coal 1.29% Retail (Apparel) 1.19% Jewelry & Silverware 1.01% Oil & Gas - Integrated 0.85% Misc. Financial Services 0.83% Misc. Transportation 0.76% Electronic Instr. & Controls 0.75% Auto & Truck Parts 0.61% Natural Gas Utilities 0.55% Beverages (Nonalcoholic) 0.54% Healthcare Facilities 0.53% Airline 0.53% Retail (Grocery) 0.43% Insurance (Prop. & Casualty) 0.34% Beverages (Alcoholic) 0.32% Misc. Fabricated Products 0.31% Misc. Capital Goods 0.23% Rental & Leasing 0.21% Personal Services 0.19%

Risk Measurement Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 1.28, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 0.62 and 0.64, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.

In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 12.85% for one year, 13.16% for three years, and 18.40% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.

