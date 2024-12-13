Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Axis Nifty 100 Index Fund performance review analysis for December

Axis Nifty 100 Index Fund performance review analysis for December

Livemint

Axis Nifty 100 Index Fund performance review analysis for December: This detailed review of Axis Nifty 100 Index Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the Nifty index, and analyzes key metrics such as Sharpe Ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.

Axis Nifty 100 Index Fund performance review analysis for December

Axis Nifty 100 Index Fund Direct Growth performance review analysis for December: Axis Nifty 100 Index Fund Direct Growth, managed by the seasoned fund managers Ashish Naik,Karthik Kumar, remains a prominent player in the Index Funds. Axis Nifty 100 Index Fund boasts an impressive AUM of 1662.06 crore. Under the guidance of Ashish Naik,Karthik Kumar, the fund adheres to its objective of to provide returns before expenses that closely corresponds to the total returns of the NIFTY 100 subject to tracking errors. However, there can be no assurance that the investment objective of the Scheme will be achieved. Performance Analysis: Over the past week, Axis Nifty 100 Index Fund returned 0.81%, showing a positive delta of 2.01%. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering 2.48%.

The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:

Period Mutual Fund Returns Nifty 50 Performance Performance Difference
6 Months 6.01% 4.08% 1.93%
1 Year 22.01% 16.38% 5.63%
3 Years 13.92% 40.22% -26.30%
5 Years 17.33% 101.49% -84.16%

Top Holdings of the Fund

Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:

Holding NamePercentage of Portfolio
HDFC Bank9.89%
ICICI Bank6.84%
Reliance Industries6.79%
Infosys4.76%
ITC3.42%

Sector Allocation of the Fund

Sector NameWeightage (%)
Regional Banks25.0%
Software & Programming10.37%
Oil & Gas Operations7.57%
Electric Utilities4.65%
Construction Services3.85%
Biotechnology & Drugs3.69%
Tobacco3.42%
Communications Services3.25%
Consumer Financial Services3.0%
Auto & Truck Manufacturers2.42%
Personal & Household Prods.2.3%
Recreational Products2.25%
Construction - Raw Materials2.21%
Insurance (Life)2.21%
Computer Services2.15%
Iron & Steel1.89%
Constr. & Agric. Machinery1.83%
Food Processing1.6%
Aerospace & Defense1.37%
Chemical Manufacturing1.35%
Metal Mining1.34%
Coal1.29%
Retail (Apparel)1.19%
Jewelry & Silverware1.01%
Oil & Gas - Integrated0.85%
Misc. Financial Services0.83%
Misc. Transportation0.76%
Electronic Instr. & Controls0.75%
Auto & Truck Parts0.61%
Natural Gas Utilities0.55%
Beverages (Nonalcoholic)0.54%
Healthcare Facilities0.53%
Airline0.53%
Retail (Grocery)0.43%
Insurance (Prop. & Casualty)0.34%
Beverages (Alcoholic)0.32%
Misc. Fabricated Products0.31%
Misc. Capital Goods0.23%
Rental & Leasing0.21%
Personal Services0.19%

Risk Measurement

Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 1.28, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 0.62 and 0.64, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.

In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 12.85% for one year, 13.16% for three years, and 18.40% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.

Recent Portfolio Activity

The fund has increased its position in the following stocks:

Stock NameNo of shares (Before purchase)No of shares (After purchase)Holding Value
HDFC Bank965897.0947339.0164.43
ICICI Bank897655.0880106.0113.74
Reliance Industries862966.0846998.0112.83
Infosys459368.0449914.079.07
ITC1182839.01161349.056.77
Bharti Airtel341178.0334525.053.95
Larsen & Toubro149788.0146941.053.23
Tata Consultancy Services130094.0127533.050.62
Axis Bank363317.0355833.041.27
State Bank Of India487843.0479954.039.37
Kotak Mahindra Bank186059.0183049.031.69
Mahindra & Mahindra113458.0111253.030.36
Hindustan Unilever114217.0111486.028.19
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries136918.0134708.024.91
NTPC600825.0591114.024.13
Bajaj Finance35504.034830.024.00
HCL Technologies133943.0131781.023.28
Tata Motors268804.0264450.022.06
Trent28438.027702.019.75
Zomato797293.0776221.018.77
Maruti Suzuki India16700.016435.018.21
Power Grid Corporation Of India572613.0563324.018.08
Titan Company52351.051506.016.83
Asian Paints57163.056242.016.52
Ultratech Cement14446.014218.015.74
Tata Steel1068003.01040148.015.46
Bajaj Auto14017.013794.013.57
Jio Financial Services417330.0410604.013.24
Oil & Natural Gas Corporation493884.0485938.012.94
Coal India288610.0283962.012.84
Tech Mahindra80591.079295.012.76
Bharat Electronics452869.0445532.012.70
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone93049.091540.012.60
Grasim Industries47294.046538.012.55
Hindalco Industries184978.0182000.012.49
Bajaj Finserv69011.067897.011.89
JSW Steel121298.0119334.011.50
Shriram Finance35229.034662.010.89
Cipla69688.068565.010.64
Nestle India46099.044834.010.15
Hindustan Aeronautics24061.023678.010.06
Vedanta215034.0210024.09.75
Dr Reddys Laboratories77408.076174.09.71
Wipro178786.0175891.09.71
HDFC Life Insurance Company138643.0134267.09.67
Tata Power215340.0211881.09.33
Divis Laboratories16047.015792.09.31
SBI Life Insurance Company56880.055966.09.08
Varun Beverages152403.0149933.08.97
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise12732.012530.08.80
Interglobe Aviation21973.021623.08.77
Indusind Bank83886.082536.08.72
Adani Enterprises29787.029310.08.64
Eicher Motors17942.017333.08.49
Britannia Industries14902.014665.08.40
Power Finance Corp187624.0182129.08.29
REC158842.0156292.08.17
Tata Consumer82327.080998.08.13
Hero Motocorp16368.016109.08.04
Siemens11192.011018.07.69
Bharat Petroleum Corporation245561.0241597.07.51
Info Edge India9916.09759.07.27
TVS Motor Co29510.029033.07.24
Adani Green Energy45879.045146.07.22
Avenue Supermarts18594.018296.07.20
GAIL India340294.0334761.06.70
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company53079.052231.06.65
Indian Oil Corporation473779.0466101.06.65
LTI Mindtree11703.011519.06.58
DLF81266.079957.06.56
Adani Power111430.0109640.06.50
Samvardhana Motherson International356377.0350649.06.35
Godrej Consumer Products47619.046855.06.02
Pidilite Industries19186.018876.05.94
Bank Of Baroda234460.0230645.05.79
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company30012.029529.05.67
Bajaj Holdings & Investment5531.05448.05.59
United Spirits37369.036768.05.33
Havells India32117.031605.05.18
ABB India6541.06440.04.79
JSW Energy66809.065719.04.47
Jindal Steel & Power48583.047809.04.41
Adani Energy Solutions45747.044852.04.38
Ambuja Cements75505.074274.04.32
CANARA BANK421502.0414600.04.26
Shree Cement1683.01659.04.16
Macrotech Developers34855.034289.04.14
Dabur India74957.073753.03.99
Bosch1112.01093.03.84
Bharat Heavy Electricals164013.0159072.03.81
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company50011.049224.03.65
Torrent Pharmaceuticals11551.011368.03.65
Punjab National Bank372633.0366565.03.59
Indian Railway Finance Corporation229321.0225665.03.52
NHPC400158.0385273.03.19
Zydus Lifesciences31658.031148.03.12
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation38182.037569.03.09
Union Bank Of India239600.0235642.02.77
Life Insurance Corporation of India27792.027343.02.53
Adani Total Gas35015.034452.02.48

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live story and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

