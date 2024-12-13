Axis Nifty 100 Index Fund performance review analysis for December

Axis Nifty 100 Index Fund Direct Growth performance review analysis for December: Axis Nifty 100 Index Fund Direct Growth, managed by the seasoned fund managers Ashish Naik,Karthik Kumar, remains a prominent player in the Index Funds. Axis Nifty 100 Index Fund boasts an impressive AUM of ₹1662.06 crore. Under the guidance of Ashish Naik,Karthik Kumar, the fund adheres to its objective of to provide returns before expenses that closely corresponds to the total returns of the NIFTY 100 subject to tracking errors. However, there can be no assurance that the investment objective of the Scheme will be achieved. Performance Analysis: Over the past week, Axis Nifty 100 Index Fund returned 0.81%, showing a positive delta of 2.01%. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering 2.48%.
The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:
|Period
|Mutual Fund Returns
|Nifty 50 Performance
|Performance Difference
|6 Months
|6.01%
|4.08%
|1.93%
|1 Year
|22.01%
|16.38%
|5.63%
|3 Years
|13.92%
|40.22%
|-26.30%
|5 Years
|17.33%
|101.49%
|-84.16%
Top Holdings of the Fund
Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:
|Holding Name
|Percentage of Portfolio
|HDFC Bank
|9.89%
|ICICI Bank
|6.84%
|Reliance Industries
|6.79%
|Infosys
|4.76%
|ITC
|3.42%
Sector Allocation of the Fund
|Sector Name
|Weightage (%)
|Regional Banks
|25.0%
|Software & Programming
|10.37%
|Oil & Gas Operations
|7.57%
|Electric Utilities
|4.65%
|Construction Services
|3.85%
|Biotechnology & Drugs
|3.69%
|Tobacco
|3.42%
|Communications Services
|3.25%
|Consumer Financial Services
|3.0%
|Auto & Truck Manufacturers
|2.42%
|Personal & Household Prods.
|2.3%
|Recreational Products
|2.25%
|Construction - Raw Materials
|2.21%
|Insurance (Life)
|2.21%
|Computer Services
|2.15%
|Iron & Steel
|1.89%
|Constr. & Agric. Machinery
|1.83%
|Food Processing
|1.6%
|Aerospace & Defense
|1.37%
|Chemical Manufacturing
|1.35%
|Metal Mining
|1.34%
|Coal
|1.29%
|Retail (Apparel)
|1.19%
|Jewelry & Silverware
|1.01%
|Oil & Gas - Integrated
|0.85%
|Misc. Financial Services
|0.83%
|Misc. Transportation
|0.76%
|Electronic Instr. & Controls
|0.75%
|Auto & Truck Parts
|0.61%
|Natural Gas Utilities
|0.55%
|Beverages (Nonalcoholic)
|0.54%
|Healthcare Facilities
|0.53%
|Airline
|0.53%
|Retail (Grocery)
|0.43%
|Insurance (Prop. & Casualty)
|0.34%
|Beverages (Alcoholic)
|0.32%
|Misc. Fabricated Products
|0.31%
|Misc. Capital Goods
|0.23%
|Rental & Leasing
|0.21%
|Personal Services
|0.19%
Risk Measurement
Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 1.28, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 0.62 and 0.64, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.
In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 12.85% for one year, 13.16% for three years, and 18.40% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.
Recent Portfolio Activity
The fund has increased its position in the following stocks:
|Stock Name
|No of shares (Before purchase)
|No of shares (After purchase)
|Holding Value
|HDFC Bank
|965897.0
|947339.0
|164.43
|ICICI Bank
|897655.0
|880106.0
|113.74
|Reliance Industries
|862966.0
|846998.0
|112.83
|Infosys
|459368.0
|449914.0
|79.07
|ITC
|1182839.0
|1161349.0
|56.77
|Bharti Airtel
|341178.0
|334525.0
|53.95
|Larsen & Toubro
|149788.0
|146941.0
|53.23
|Tata Consultancy Services
|130094.0
|127533.0
|50.62
|Axis Bank
|363317.0
|355833.0
|41.27
|State Bank Of India
|487843.0
|479954.0
|39.37
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|186059.0
|183049.0
|31.69
|Mahindra & Mahindra
|113458.0
|111253.0
|30.36
|Hindustan Unilever
|114217.0
|111486.0
|28.19
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|136918.0
|134708.0
|24.91
|NTPC
|600825.0
|591114.0
|24.13
|Bajaj Finance
|35504.0
|34830.0
|24.00
|HCL Technologies
|133943.0
|131781.0
|23.28
|Tata Motors
|268804.0
|264450.0
|22.06
|Trent
|28438.0
|27702.0
|19.75
|Zomato
|797293.0
|776221.0
|18.77
|Maruti Suzuki India
|16700.0
|16435.0
|18.21
|Power Grid Corporation Of India
|572613.0
|563324.0
|18.08
|Titan Company
|52351.0
|51506.0
|16.83
|Asian Paints
|57163.0
|56242.0
|16.52
|Ultratech Cement
|14446.0
|14218.0
|15.74
|Tata Steel
|1068003.0
|1040148.0
|15.46
|Bajaj Auto
|14017.0
|13794.0
|13.57
|Jio Financial Services
|417330.0
|410604.0
|13.24
|Oil & Natural Gas Corporation
|493884.0
|485938.0
|12.94
|Coal India
|288610.0
|283962.0
|12.84
|Tech Mahindra
|80591.0
|79295.0
|12.76
|Bharat Electronics
|452869.0
|445532.0
|12.70
|Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone
|93049.0
|91540.0
|12.60
|Grasim Industries
|47294.0
|46538.0
|12.55
|Hindalco Industries
|184978.0
|182000.0
|12.49
|Bajaj Finserv
|69011.0
|67897.0
|11.89
|JSW Steel
|121298.0
|119334.0
|11.50
|Shriram Finance
|35229.0
|34662.0
|10.89
|Cipla
|69688.0
|68565.0
|10.64
|Nestle India
|46099.0
|44834.0
|10.15
|Hindustan Aeronautics
|24061.0
|23678.0
|10.06
|Vedanta
|215034.0
|210024.0
|9.75
|Dr Reddys Laboratories
|77408.0
|76174.0
|9.71
|Wipro
|178786.0
|175891.0
|9.71
|HDFC Life Insurance Company
|138643.0
|134267.0
|9.67
|Tata Power
|215340.0
|211881.0
|9.33
|Divis Laboratories
|16047.0
|15792.0
|9.31
|SBI Life Insurance Company
|56880.0
|55966.0
|9.08
|Varun Beverages
|152403.0
|149933.0
|8.97
|Apollo Hospitals Enterprise
|12732.0
|12530.0
|8.80
|Interglobe Aviation
|21973.0
|21623.0
|8.77
|Indusind Bank
|83886.0
|82536.0
|8.72
|Adani Enterprises
|29787.0
|29310.0
|8.64
|Eicher Motors
|17942.0
|17333.0
|8.49
|Britannia Industries
|14902.0
|14665.0
|8.40
|Power Finance Corp
|187624.0
|182129.0
|8.29
|REC
|158842.0
|156292.0
|8.17
|Tata Consumer
|82327.0
|80998.0
|8.13
|Hero Motocorp
|16368.0
|16109.0
|8.04
|Siemens
|11192.0
|11018.0
|7.69
|Bharat Petroleum Corporation
|245561.0
|241597.0
|7.51
|Info Edge India
|9916.0
|9759.0
|7.27
|TVS Motor Co
|29510.0
|29033.0
|7.24
|Adani Green Energy
|45879.0
|45146.0
|7.22
|Avenue Supermarts
|18594.0
|18296.0
|7.20
|GAIL India
|340294.0
|334761.0
|6.70
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|53079.0
|52231.0
|6.65
|Indian Oil Corporation
|473779.0
|466101.0
|6.65
|LTI Mindtree
|11703.0
|11519.0
|6.58
|DLF
|81266.0
|79957.0
|6.56
|Adani Power
|111430.0
|109640.0
|6.50
|Samvardhana Motherson International
|356377.0
|350649.0
|6.35
|Godrej Consumer Products
|47619.0
|46855.0
|6.02
|Pidilite Industries
|19186.0
|18876.0
|5.94
|Bank Of Baroda
|234460.0
|230645.0
|5.79
|ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company
|30012.0
|29529.0
|5.67
|Bajaj Holdings & Investment
|5531.0
|5448.0
|5.59
|United Spirits
|37369.0
|36768.0
|5.33
|Havells India
|32117.0
|31605.0
|5.18
|ABB India
|6541.0
|6440.0
|4.79
|JSW Energy
|66809.0
|65719.0
|4.47
|Jindal Steel & Power
|48583.0
|47809.0
|4.41
|Adani Energy Solutions
|45747.0
|44852.0
|4.38
|Ambuja Cements
|75505.0
|74274.0
|4.32
|CANARA BANK
|421502.0
|414600.0
|4.26
|Shree Cement
|1683.0
|1659.0
|4.16
|Macrotech Developers
|34855.0
|34289.0
|4.14
|Dabur India
|74957.0
|73753.0
|3.99
|Bosch
|1112.0
|1093.0
|3.84
|Bharat Heavy Electricals
|164013.0
|159072.0
|3.81
|ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company
|50011.0
|49224.0
|3.65
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|11551.0
|11368.0
|3.65
|Punjab National Bank
|372633.0
|366565.0
|3.59
|Indian Railway Finance Corporation
|229321.0
|225665.0
|3.52
|NHPC
|400158.0
|385273.0
|3.19
|Zydus Lifesciences
|31658.0
|31148.0
|3.12
|Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation
|38182.0
|37569.0
|3.09
|Union Bank Of India
|239600.0
|235642.0
|2.77
|Life Insurance Corporation of India
|27792.0
|27343.0
|2.53
|Adani Total Gas
|35015.0
|34452.0
|2.48
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live story and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.