Axis Nifty500 Value 50 Index Fund performance review analysis for January: This detailed review of Axis Nifty500 Value 50 Index Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the Nifty index, and analyzes key metrics such as Sharpe Ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.

Axis Nifty500 Value 50 Index Fund Direct Growth performance review analysis for January: Axis Nifty500 Value 50 Index Fund Direct Growth, managed by the seasoned fund managers Karthik Kumar, remains a prominent player in the Value. Axis Nifty500 Value 50 Index Fund boasts an impressive AUM of ₹75.54 crore. Under the guidance of Karthik Kumar, the fund adheres to its objective of to provide returns before expenses that correspond to the Nifty500 Value 50 TRI subject to tracking error. This detailed review of Axis Nifty500 Value 50 Index Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the NIFTY 500 index, and analyzes key metrics such as sharpe ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors. Performance Analysis: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} Over the past week, Axis Nifty500 Value 50 Index Fund returned -5.88%, showing a negative delta of -2.23% with respect to NIFTY 500. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering -11.79% against the NIFTY 500’s -7.82%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Period Mutual Fund Returns NIFTY 500 Performance Performance Difference 6 Months 0.00% -7.26% 7.26% 1 Year 0.00% 8.25% -8.25% 3 Years 0.00% 36.84% -36.84% 5 Years 0.00% 113.64% -113.64%

Top Holdings of the Fund

Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:

Sector Allocation of the Fund {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sector Name Weightage (%) Regional Banks 17.59% Metal Mining 14.69% Electric Utilities 10.97% Oil & Gas Operations 9.3% Oil & Gas - Integrated 6.94% Chemical Manufacturing 6.74% Consumer Financial Services 6.62% Iron & Steel 6.53% Construction - Raw Materials 5.08% Coal 4.82% Natural Gas Utilities 2.49% Misc. Financial Services 2.34% Computer Peripherals 1.58% Water Transportation 1.37% Food Processing 1.06% Broadcasting & Cable TV 0.96% Construction Services 0.92%

Risk Measurement Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 0.00, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 0.00 and 0.00, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.

In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 0.00% for one year, 0.00% for three years, and 0.00% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.

Recent Portfolio Activity {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the last month, the fund acquired new positions in the following stocks: