Business News/ Markets / Axis Nifty500 Value 50 Index Fund performance review analysis for January

Livemint

Axis Nifty500 Value 50 Index Fund performance review analysis for January: This detailed review of Axis Nifty500 Value 50 Index Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the Nifty index, and analyzes key metrics such as Sharpe Ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.

Axis Nifty500 Value 50 Index Fund Direct Growth performance review analysis for January: Axis Nifty500 Value 50 Index Fund Direct Growth, managed by the seasoned fund managers Karthik Kumar, remains a prominent player in the Value. Axis Nifty500 Value 50 Index Fund boasts an impressive AUM of 75.54 crore. Under the guidance of Karthik Kumar, the fund adheres to its objective of to provide returns before expenses that correspond to the Nifty500 Value 50 TRI subject to tracking error. This detailed review of Axis Nifty500 Value 50 Index Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the NIFTY 500 index, and analyzes key metrics such as sharpe ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.

 

 

Performance Analysis:

 

 

Over the past week, Axis Nifty500 Value 50 Index Fund returned -5.88%, showing a negative delta of -2.23% with respect to NIFTY 500. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering -11.79% against the NIFTY 500’s -7.82%.

The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:

Period Mutual Fund Returns NIFTY 500 Performance Performance Difference
6 Months 0.00% -7.26% 7.26%
1 Year 0.00% 8.25% -8.25%
3 Years 0.00% 36.84% -36.84%
5 Years 0.00% 113.64% -113.64%

Top Holdings of the Fund

Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:

Holding NamePercentage of Portfolio
State Bank Of India5.45%
Grasim Industries5.08%
NTPC5.03%
Power Grid Corporation Of India5.00%
Coal India4.82%

Sector Allocation of the Fund

Sector NameWeightage (%)
Regional Banks17.59%
Metal Mining14.69%
Electric Utilities10.97%
Oil & Gas Operations9.3%
Oil & Gas - Integrated6.94%
Chemical Manufacturing6.74%
Consumer Financial Services6.62%
Iron & Steel6.53%
Construction - Raw Materials5.08%
Coal4.82%
Natural Gas Utilities2.49%
Misc. Financial Services2.34%
Computer Peripherals1.58%
Water Transportation1.37%
Food Processing1.06%
Broadcasting & Cable TV0.96%
Construction Services0.92%

Risk Measurement

Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 0.00, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 0.00 and 0.00, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.

In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 0.00% for one year, 0.00% for three years, and 0.00% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.

Recent Portfolio Activity

In the last month, the fund acquired new positions in the following stocks:

Stock NameHolding (%)No of sharesHolding Value (in Cr)
State Bank Of India5.45%502414.13
Grasim Industries5.08%142273.84
NTPC5.03%931963.81
Power Grid Corporation Of India5.00%1177023.78
Coal India4.82%805873.65
Hindalco Industries4.81%529823.64
Vedanta4.75%773903.60
Oil & Natural Gas Corporation4.71%1336013.56
Tata Steel4.63%2355693.50
Indian Oil Corporation3.68%1951592.79
UPL3.26%445482.47
Power Finance Corp3.26%541802.47
Bharat Petroleum Corporation3.25%790782.46
Bank Of Baroda2.57%774651.95
REC2.34%337651.77
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation2.24%445141.70
Hindustan Zinc2.21%302541.68
GAIL India2.01%758001.52
Steel Authority Of India1.90%1240531.44
CANARA BANK1.87%1375981.42
NMDC1.62%553081.23
Federal Bank1.62%599571.23
Redington India1.58%614671.20
Tata Chemicals1.58%104011.20
Great Eastern Shipping Company1.37%80381.04
National Aluminium Company1.28%426880.98
Piramal Enterprises1.24%88610.95
Union Bank Of India1.20%776630.91
Petronet LNG1.19%270840.91
Oil India1.16%185220.88
Punjab National Bank1.13%870350.86
Eid Parry India1.06%98850.80
Zee Entertainment Enterprises0.96%591620.73
CESC0.94%373560.71
NCC0.92%232530.70
Indian Bank0.90%114220.68
LIC Housing Finance0.84%100320.64
Bank Of India0.75%520890.57
Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilisers & Chemicals0.67%81370.51
Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals0.62%224950.48
Chambal Fertilisers & Chemical0.60%93190.46
Karur Vysya Bank0.59%195820.45
Sammaan Capital0.57%297920.43
RBL Bank0.50%223530.38
Gujarat State Petronet0.48%93260.37
City Union Bank0.47%203680.36
IIFL Finance0.36%62740.28
Manappuram Finance0.34%163690.26
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank0.34%669330.26
Jammu & Kashmir Bank0.20%153850.16

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live story and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

