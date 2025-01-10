Axis Small Cap Fund performance review analysis for January

Axis Small Cap Fund Direct Growth performance review analysis for January: Axis Small Cap Fund Direct Growth, managed by the seasoned fund managers Tejas Sheth,Mayank Hyanki,Krishnaa N, remains a prominent player in the Small-Cap. Axis Small Cap Fund boasts an impressive AUM of ₹23952.33 crore. Under the guidance of Tejas Sheth,Mayank Hyanki,Krishnaa N, the fund adheres to its objective of to generate long-term capital appreciation from a diversified portfolio of predominantly equity & equity related instruments of small cap companies. This detailed review of Axis Small Cap Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the NIFTY Smallcap 100 index, and analyzes key metrics such as sharpe ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.
Performance Analysis:
Over the past week, Axis Small Cap Fund returned -1.46%, showing a positive delta of 4.47% with respect to NIFTY Smallcap 100. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering -2.91% against the NIFTY Smallcap 100’s -8.57%.
The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:
|Period
|Mutual Fund Returns
|NIFTY Smallcap 100 Performance
|Performance Difference
|6 Months
|4.29%
|-4.71%
|9.00%
|1 Year
|25.01%
|16.37%
|8.64%
|3 Years
|75.08%
|53.82%
|21.26%
|5 Years
|251.21%
|195.63%
|55.58%
Top Holdings of the Fund
Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:
|Holding Name
|Percentage of Portfolio
|Blue Star
|3.51%
|Brigade Enterprises
|3.14%
|Kaynes Technology India
|2.62%
|Krishna Instit Of Medical Scienc
|2.61%
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|2.53%
Sector Allocation of the Fund
|Sector Name
|Weightage (%)
|Construction Services
|9.44%
|Software & Programming
|6.82%
|Chemical Manufacturing
|6.04%
|Healthcare Facilities
|5.83%
|Consumer Financial Services
|5.66%
|Investment Services
|5.25%
|Food Processing
|4.58%
|Electronic Instr. & Controls
|4.34%
|Auto & Truck Parts
|4.07%
|Biotechnology & Drugs
|4.06%
|Misc. Fabricated Products
|4.02%
|Regional Banks
|3.93%
|Misc. Capital Goods
|3.72%
|Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures
|2.65%
|Construction - Raw Materials
|1.83%
|Appliance & Tool
|1.62%
|Chemicals - Plastics & Rubber
|1.54%
|Aerospace & Defense
|1.22%
|Retail (Apparel)
|1.08%
|Business Services
|1.03%
|Hotels & Motels
|0.56%
|Restaurants
|0.52%
|Iron & Steel
|0.51%
|Personal & Household Prods.
|0.48%
|Railroads
|0.47%
|Natural Gas Utilities
|0.45%
|Apparel/Accessories
|0.4%
|Metal Mining
|0.39%
|Computer Services
|0.33%
|Tobacco
|0.25%
|Containers & Packaging
|0.17%
Risk Measurement
Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 1.63, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 1.24 and 1.17, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.
In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 12.21% for one year, 12.40% for three years, and 19.59% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.
Recent Portfolio Activity
In the last month, the fund acquired new positions in the following stocks:
|Stock Name
|Holding (%)
|No of shares
|Holding Value (in Cr)
|Welspun Corp
|0.51%
|1618639
|125.40
|Niva Bupa Health Insurance
|0.43%
|13847059
|104.40
The fund has increased its position in the following stocks:
|Stock Name
|No of shares (Before purchase)
|No of shares (After purchase)
|Holding Value (in Cr)
|Devyani International
|9149165.0
|7668017.0
|126.70
|Strides Pharma Science
|844635.0
|735028.0
|120.21
|Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals
|2687030.0
|2641387.0
|108.22
|KEI Industries
|238758.0
|186565.0
|80.48
|Navin Fluorine International
|144122.0
|133423.0
|46.81
|Gokaldas Exports
|279484.0
|215249.0
|20.71
The fund has reduced its holding in the following stocks:
|Stock Name
|No of shares (Before reduction)
|No of shares (After reduction)
|Holding Value (in Cr)
|KPIT Technologies
|802317.0
|704040.0
|96.37
|Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail
|1394701.0
|1094568.0
|34.35
