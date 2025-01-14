Hello User
Axis Small Cap Fund performance review analysis for January: This detailed review of Axis Small Cap Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the Nifty index, and analyzes key metrics such as Sharpe Ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.

Axis Small Cap Fund Direct Growth performance review analysis for January: Axis Small Cap Fund Direct Growth, managed by the seasoned fund managers Tejas Sheth,Mayank Hyanki,Krishnaa N, remains a prominent player in the Small-Cap. Axis Small Cap Fund boasts an impressive AUM of 24758.17 crore. Under the guidance of Tejas Sheth,Mayank Hyanki,Krishnaa N, the fund adheres to its objective of to generate long-term capital appreciation from a diversified portfolio of predominantly equity & equity related instruments of small cap companies. This detailed review of Axis Small Cap Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the NIFTY Smallcap 100 index, and analyzes key metrics such as sharpe ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.

 

 

Performance Analysis:

 

 

Over the past week, Axis Small Cap Fund returned -4.73%, showing a positive delta of 2.95% with respect to NIFTY Smallcap 100. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering -6.30% against the NIFTY Smallcap 100’s -11.73%.

The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:

Period Mutual Fund Returns NIFTY Smallcap 100 Performance Performance Difference
6 Months 1.88% -9.49% 11.37%
1 Year 21.19% 10.44% 10.75%
3 Years 68.87% 44.76% 24.11%
5 Years 239.15% 179.65% 59.50%

Top Holdings of the Fund

Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:

Holding NamePercentage of Portfolio
Blue Star3.51%
Brigade Enterprises3.14%
Kaynes Technology India2.62%
Krishna Instit Of Medical Scienc2.61%
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings2.53%

Sector Allocation of the Fund

Sector NameWeightage (%)
Construction Services9.44%
Software & Programming6.82%
Chemical Manufacturing6.04%
Healthcare Facilities5.83%
Consumer Financial Services5.66%
Investment Services5.25%
Food Processing4.58%
Electronic Instr. & Controls4.34%
Auto & Truck Parts4.07%
Biotechnology & Drugs4.06%
Misc. Fabricated Products4.02%
Regional Banks3.93%
Misc. Capital Goods3.72%
Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures2.65%
Construction - Raw Materials1.83%
Appliance & Tool1.62%
Chemicals - Plastics & Rubber1.54%
Aerospace & Defense1.22%
Retail (Apparel)1.08%
Business Services1.03%
Hotels & Motels0.56%
Restaurants0.52%
Iron & Steel0.51%
Personal & Household Prods.0.48%
Railroads0.47%
Natural Gas Utilities0.45%
Apparel/Accessories0.4%
Metal Mining0.39%
Computer Services0.33%
Tobacco0.25%
Containers & Packaging0.17%

Risk Measurement

Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 1.43, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 1.15 and 1.15, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.

In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 12.21% for one year, 12.30% for three years, and 19.60% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.

Recent Portfolio Activity

In the last month, the fund acquired new positions in the following stocks:

Stock NameHolding (%)No of sharesHolding Value (in Cr)
Welspun Corp0.51%1618639125.40
Niva Bupa Health Insurance0.43%13847059104.40

The fund has increased its position in the following stocks:

Stock NameNo of shares (Before purchase)No of shares (After purchase)Holding Value (in Cr)
Devyani International9149165.07668017.0126.70
Strides Pharma Science844635.0735028.0120.21
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals2687030.02641387.0108.22
KEI Industries238758.0186565.080.48
Navin Fluorine International144122.0133423.046.81
Gokaldas Exports279484.0215249.020.71

The fund has reduced its holding in the following stocks:

Stock NameNo of shares (Before reduction)No of shares (After reduction)Holding Value (in Cr)
KPIT Technologies802317.0704040.096.37
Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail1394701.01094568.034.35

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live story and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

