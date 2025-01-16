Axis Value Fund Direct Growth performance review analysis for January: Axis Value Fund Direct Growth, managed by the seasoned fund managers Nitin Arora,Krishnaa N, remains a prominent player in the Value. Axis Value Fund boasts an impressive AUM of ₹807.64 crore. Under the guidance of Nitin Arora,Krishnaa N, the fund adheres to its objective of to generate consistent long-term capital appreciation by investing predominantly in equity and equity related securities by following value investing strategy. However, there can be no assurance that the investment objective of the Scheme will be achieved. This detailed review of Axis Value Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the NIFTY 500 index, and analyzes key metrics such as sharpe ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.



Performance Analysis:



Over the past week, Axis Value Fund returned -4.28%, showing a negative delta of -2.77% with respect to NIFTY 500. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering -6.03% against the NIFTY 500’s -7.02%.

The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:

Period Mutual Fund Returns NIFTY 500 Performance Performance Difference 6 Months 0.11% -6.43% 6.54% 1 Year 22.75% 9.51% 13.24% 3 Years 72.65% 37.58% 35.07% 5 Years 0.00% 114.76% -114.76%

Top Holdings of the Fund

Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:

Sector Allocation of the Fund

Sector Name Weightage (%) Regional Banks 13.05% Construction Services 5.72% Software & Programming 5.2% Biotechnology & Drugs 3.48% Communications Services 3.08% Oil & Gas Operations 2.78% Auto & Truck Parts 2.74% Constr. & Agric. Machinery 2.64% Healthcare Facilities 2.44% Electric Utilities 1.98% Misc. Capital Goods 1.48% Electronic Instr. & Controls 1.44% Computer Services 1.34% Construction - Raw Materials 1.31% Tobacco 1.3% Aerospace & Defense 1.16% Insurance (Life) 1.1%

Risk Measurement Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 1.86, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 1.10 and 0.00, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.

In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 10.73% for one year, 14.23% for three years, and 0.00% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.

Recent Portfolio Activity

The fund has increased its position in the following stocks: