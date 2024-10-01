Baazar Style share are up by 1.41%, Nifty up by 0.13%

Baazar Style Share Price Today on
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|364.84
|10
|360.76
|20
|0.00
|50
|0.00
|100
|0.00
|300
|0.00
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 10.74%
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 10.74%
The company has a 45.56% promoter holding, 1.16% MF holding, & 5.26% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.
The company has a 45.56% promoter holding, 1.16% MF holding, & 5.26% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.
The FII holding has
The FII holding has
Baazar Style share price has gained 1.41% today, currently at ₹387.65, while its peers such as