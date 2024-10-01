Baazar Style share are up by 1.41%, Nifty up by 0.13%

Baazar Style Share Price Today on 01-10-2024: On the last trading day, Baazar Style opened at ₹ 380.05 and closed at ₹ 387.65. The stock reached a high of ₹ 393 and had a low of ₹ 380. Overall, it experienced a positive movement, closing higher than its opening price.

Baazar Style Share Price Today on : At 01 Oct 11:08 today, Baazar Style shares are trading at price ₹387.65, 1.41% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹84381.03, up by 0.1%. The stock has hit a high of ₹393 and a low of ₹380 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 364.84 10 360.76 20 0.00 50 0.00 100 0.00 300 0.00

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 10.74% .The current P/E of the stock is at 182.74 .

The company has a 45.56% promoter holding, 1.16% MF holding, & 5.26% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The FII holding has from % in to % in the quarter.