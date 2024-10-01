Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Baazar Style share are up by 1.41%, Nifty up by 0.13%

Livemint

Baazar Style Share Price Today on 01-10-2024: On the last trading day, Baazar Style opened at 380.05 and closed at 387.65. The stock reached a high of 393 and had a low of 380. Overall, it experienced a positive movement, closing higher than its opening price.

Baazar Style Share Price Today on : At 01 Oct 11:08 today, Baazar Style shares are trading at price 387.65, 1.41% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 84381.03, up by 0.1%. The stock has hit a high of 393 and a low of 380 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5364.84
10360.76
200.00
500.00
1000.00
3000.00

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 10.74% .The current P/E of the stock is at 182.74 .

The company has a 45.56% promoter holding, 1.16% MF holding, & 5.26% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The FII holding has from % in to % in the quarter.

Baazar Style share price has gained 1.41% today, currently at 387.65, while its peers such as are in the red. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.13% & 0.1% each respectively.

