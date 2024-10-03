Baazar Style share are up by 6.76%, Nifty down by -1.52%

Baazar Style Share Price Today on 03-10-2024: On the last trading day, Baazar Style opened at 405.55 and closed at 413. The stock reached a high of 427.65 and a low of 405.55, indicating some volatility during the session. Overall, the stock closed higher than its opening price, reflecting a positive movement.

Livemint
Published3 Oct 2024, 11:15 AM IST
Baazar Style
Baazar Style

Baazar Style Share Price Today on : At 03 Oct 12:00 today, Baazar Style shares are trading at price 413, 6.76% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 82970.04, down by -1.54%. The stock has hit a high of 427.65 and a low of 405.55 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5369.88
10366.73
200.00
500.00
1000.00
3000.00

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 10.74% .The current P/E of the stock is at 184.67 .

The company has a 45.56% promoter holding, 1.16% MF holding, & 5.26% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The FII holding has from % in to % in the quarter.

Baazar Style share price has gained 6.76% today, currently at 413, while its peers such as are in the red. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -1.52% & -1.54% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:3 Oct 2024, 11:15 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsBaazar Style share are up by 6.76%, Nifty down by -1.52%

Most Active Stocks

HDFC Bank share price

1,706.75
12:01 PM | 3 OCT 2024
-19.4 (-1.12%)

Reliance Industries share price

2,865.00
12:01 PM | 3 OCT 2024
-64.8 (-2.21%)

Tata Steel share price

167.40
12:01 PM | 3 OCT 2024
0.4 (0.24%)

Tata Motors share price

927.90
12:01 PM | 3 OCT 2024
-37.45 (-3.88%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Jubilant Ingrevia share price

823.00
11:54 AM | 3 OCT 2024
47.8 (6.17%)

Angel Broking share price

2,754.90
11:54 AM | 3 OCT 2024
154.85 (5.96%)

Petronet LNG share price

361.90
11:54 AM | 3 OCT 2024
17.65 (5.13%)

Just Dial share price

1,224.20
11:53 AM | 3 OCT 2024
59.4 (5.1%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    77,475.00560.00
    Chennai
    77,481.00560.00
    Delhi
    77,633.00560.00
    Kolkata
    77,485.00560.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.