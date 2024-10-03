Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Baazar Style share are up by 6.76%, Nifty down by -1.52%

Baazar Style share are up by 6.76%, Nifty down by -1.52%

Livemint

Baazar Style Share Price Today on 03-10-2024: On the last trading day, Baazar Style opened at 405.55 and closed at 413. The stock reached a high of 427.65 and a low of 405.55, indicating some volatility during the session. Overall, the stock closed higher than its opening price, reflecting a positive movement.

Baazar Style

Baazar Style Share Price Today on : At 03 Oct 12:00 today, Baazar Style shares are trading at price 413, 6.76% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 82970.04, down by -1.54%. The stock has hit a high of 427.65 and a low of 405.55 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5369.88
10366.73
200.00
500.00
1000.00
3000.00

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 10.74% .The current P/E of the stock is at 184.67 .

The company has a 45.56% promoter holding, 1.16% MF holding, & 5.26% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The FII holding has from % in to % in the quarter.

Baazar Style share price has gained 6.76% today, currently at 413, while its peers such as are in the red. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -1.52% & -1.54% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.