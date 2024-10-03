Baazar Style share are up by 6.76%, Nifty down by -1.52%

Baazar Style Share Price Today on 03-10-2024: On the last trading day, Baazar Style opened at ₹ 405.55 and closed at ₹ 413. The stock reached a high of ₹ 427.65 and a low of ₹ 405.55, indicating some volatility during the session. Overall, the stock closed higher than its opening price, reflecting a positive movement.

Baazar Style Share Price Today on : At 03 Oct 12:00 today, Baazar Style shares are trading at price ₹413, 6.76% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹82970.04, down by -1.54%. The stock has hit a high of ₹427.65 and a low of ₹405.55 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 369.88 10 366.73 20 0.00 50 0.00 100 0.00 300 0.00

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 10.74% .The current P/E of the stock is at 184.67 .

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company has a 45.56% promoter holding, 1.16% MF holding, & 5.26% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The FII holding has from % in to % in the quarter.