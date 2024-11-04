Baazar Style Share Price Today on 04-11-2024: Baazar Style share price are down by -1.01%, Nifty down by -1.73%

Baazar Style Share Price Today on 04-11-2024: On the last trading day, Baazar Style opened at 354.25 and closed at 343.75. The stock reached a high of 354.25 and a low of 341.25 during the session. Overall, the stock experienced a decline, closing lower than its opening price.

Published4 Nov 2024, 11:08 AM IST
Baazar Style Share Price Today on 04-11-2024: At 04 Nov 13:01 today, Baazar Style shares are trading at price 343.75, -1.01% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 78477.07, down by -1.56%. The stock has hit a high of 354.25 and a low of 341.25 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 10,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 10,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,20 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5344.41
10339.26
20352.03
500.00
1000.00
3000.00

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 10.74% & ROA of 2.16% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 163.22 .

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 1.03% MF holding, & 6.53% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 1.16% in june to 1.03% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 5.26% in june to 6.53% in the september quarter.

Baazar Style share price down -1.01% today to trade at 343.75 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Jio Financial Services, Mankind Pharma are falling today, but its peers are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -1.73% & -1.56% each respectively.

First Published:4 Nov 2024, 11:08 AM IST
