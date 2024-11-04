Baazar Style Share Price Today on 04-11-2024: Baazar Style share price are down by -1.01%, Nifty down by -1.73%

Baazar Style Share Price Today on 04-11-2024: At 04 Nov 13:01 today, Baazar Style shares are trading at price ₹343.75, -1.01% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹78477.07, down by -1.56%. The stock has hit a high of ₹354.25 and a low of ₹341.25 during the day.
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 10,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 10,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,20 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|344.41
|10
|339.26
|20
|352.03
|50
|0.00
|100
|0.00
|300
|0.00
Baazar Style Share Price Today
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 10.74% & ROA of 2.16% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 163.22 .
The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 1.03% MF holding, & 6.53% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 1.16% in june to 1.03% in the september quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 5.26% in june to 6.53% in the september quarter.
Baazar Style share price down -1.01% today to trade at ₹343.75 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Jio Financial Services, Mankind Pharma are falling today, but its peers are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -1.73% & -1.56% each respectively.