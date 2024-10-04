Baazar Style share are down by -5.24%, Nifty up by 0.33%

Baazar Style Share Price Today on 04-10-2024: On the last day of trading for Baazar Style, the stock opened at 411.95 and closed at 390.65. The highest price reached during the day was 411.95, while the lowest price was 389. Overall, the stock experienced a decline from its opening price.

Published4 Oct 2024, 11:13 AM IST
Baazar Style
Baazar Style

Baazar Style Share Price Today on : At 04 Oct 11:13 today, Baazar Style shares are trading at price 390.65, -5.24% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 82772.04, up by 0.33%. The stock has hit a high of 411.95 and a low of 389 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5369.88
10366.73
200.00
500.00
1000.00
3000.00

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 10.74% .The current P/E of the stock is at 196.61 .

The company has a 45.56% promoter holding, 1.16% MF holding, & 5.26% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The FII holding has from % in to % in the quarter.

Baazar Style share price down -5.24% today to trade at 390.65 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Jio Financial Services are falling today, but its peers Mankind Pharma are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.33% & 0.33% each respectively.

First Published:4 Oct 2024, 11:13 AM IST
    Popular in Markets

