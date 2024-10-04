Baazar Style share are down by -5.24%, Nifty up by 0.33%

Baazar Style Share Price Today on 04-10-2024: On the last day of trading for Baazar Style, the stock opened at ₹ 411.95 and closed at ₹ 390.65. The highest price reached during the day was ₹ 411.95, while the lowest price was ₹ 389. Overall, the stock experienced a decline from its opening price.

Baazar Style Share Price Today on : At 04 Oct 11:13 today, Baazar Style shares are trading at price ₹390.65, -5.24% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹82772.04, up by 0.33%. The stock has hit a high of ₹411.95 and a low of ₹389 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

Days Simple Moving Average 5 369.88 10 366.73 20 0.00 50 0.00 100 0.00 300 0.00

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 10.74% .The current P/E of the stock is at 196.61 .

The company has a 45.56% promoter holding, 1.16% MF holding, & 5.26% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The FII holding has from % in to % in the quarter.