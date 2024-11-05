Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Baazar Style Share Price Today on 05-11-2024: Baazar Style share price are up by 1.41%, Nifty down by -0.54%

Baazar Style Share Price Today on 05-11-2024: Baazar Style share price are up by 1.41%, Nifty down by -0.54%

Livemint

Baazar Style Share Price Today on 05-11-2024: On the last trading day, Baazar Style opened at 343.4 and closed at 349.75. The stock reached a high of 357 and a low of 343.4, indicating some volatility during the session. Overall, the stock experienced a positive movement, closing higher than its opening price.

Baazar StyleShare Price Today on 05-11-2024

Baazar Style Share Price Today on 05-11-2024: At 05 Nov 12:01 today, Baazar Style shares are trading at price 349.75, 1.41% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 78354.3, down by -0.54%. The stock has hit a high of 357 and a low of 343.4 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 20 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5344.41
10339.26
20352.03
500.00
1000.00
3000.00

Baazar Style Share Price Today

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 10.74% & ROA of 2.16% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 164.99 .

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 1.03% MF holding, & 6.53% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 1.16% in june to 1.03% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 5.26% in june to 6.53% in the september quarter.

Baazar Style share price has gained 1.41% today, currently at 349.75, while its peers such as are in the red. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.54% & -0.54% each respectively.

